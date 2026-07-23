Centre Agrees To Hold Talks With CJP: 'Let's Sit Down And Discuss'

The Centre on Thursday said it is ready to hold talks with the CJP, which has been protesting at Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak and demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the government is open to discussions and is willing to meet the protesting students at a venue of their choice.

"The government is always ready for dialogue. Our doors are open, and we are prepared to hold discussions whenever and wherever the students find it convenient," Singh said.

He added that the government is willing to discuss not only the ongoing protest but also other issues concerning the students, stressing that dialogue is the best way to resolve the matter.