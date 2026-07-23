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English NewsNewsCentre Agrees To Hold Talks With CJP: 'Let's Sit Down And Discuss'

Centre Agrees To Hold Talks With CJP: 'Let's Sit Down And Discuss'

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 03:22 PM (IST)

The Centre on Thursday said it is ready to hold talks with the CJP, which has been protesting at Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak and demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the government is open to discussions and is willing to meet the protesting students at a venue of their choice.

"The government is always ready for dialogue. Our doors are open, and we are prepared to hold discussions whenever and wherever the students find it convenient," Singh said.

He added that the government is willing to discuss not only the ongoing protest but also other issues concerning the students, stressing that dialogue is the best way to resolve the matter.

 

Before You Go

PARLIAMENT DEADLOCK: Opposition Stands Firm on Education Minister’s Resignation Before Discussion

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 03:22 PM (IST)
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