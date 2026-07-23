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English NewsNewsIndia'Are These Students Terrorists?': Priyanka Gandhi Targets Centre Over NEET Leak, Lathicharge

'Are These Students Terrorists?': Priyanka Gandhi Targets Centre Over NEET Leak, Lathicharge

Priyanka Gandhi demands answers from PM Modi, Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET leak as Kamal Haasan backs protesting students.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Priyanka Gandhi demanded accountability for NEET leak, police action.
  • Kamal Haasan criticized system failing youth, offering barricades instead.
  • Opposition presses Centre for NEET transparency and accountability.

The Opposition intensified its attack on the Centre over the alleged NEET paper leak and the police action against protesting students, with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanding accountability from the Union government and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan accusing the system of failing the country's youth.

Both leaders questioned the government's handling of the controversy, with the Congress seeking answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while Haasan criticised the response to student protests and appealed for greater accountability.

Priyanka Gandhi Questions Centre Over NEET Leak

Speaking to reporters, Priyanka Gandhi questioned why responsibility had not been fixed for the alleged NEET paper leak and the reported police action against students protesting in Delhi.

"Did you ask Amit Shah why the students were lathi-charged? Why are the children in the hospital? Why... are these students terrorists?" she said.

She further added, "When you ask the government these questions, I will answer them."

ALSO READ: 19-Year-Old May Lose Sight In Right Eye After Pellet-Like Gun Injury At Jantar Mantar Protest

Demanding accountability from the highest levels of government, Priyanka also said, "Why did the paper leak happen? The Education Minister should answer this. Why hasn't accountability been fixed for both of these? The Prime Minister should answer this."

The Congress leader also alleged that the Centre was responsible for the disruption in Parliament and called on the government to clarify when the ministers concerned would resign and who would take responsibility for the controversy.

Kamal Haasan Says Students Deserve Answers, Not Barricades

Rajya Sabha MP and MNM founder Kamal Haasan also criticised the Centre over the NEET issue and the handling of student protests.

In a post on X, Haasan said, "We should have listened to a child when he cried. Instead, we waited until many of our children died. A system that replaces learning with coaching, curiosity with anxiety, and intelligence with crime is a complete failure."

He further wrote, "The nation fails when children receive barricades and lathis instead of answers."

Haasan also appealed to social activist Sonam Wangchuk to end her fast, saying the country needed her "voice of conscience" in the ongoing struggle.

Opposition Keeps Pressure On Govt

Addressing students across the country, Haasan wrote, "You are the best among us. You have done your duty, now it is the nation's turn to do its duty towards you. May your dreams always be greater than our failures."

The remarks come as the Opposition continues to mount pressure on the Centre over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the treatment of student protesters.

The controversy has triggered heated exchanges both inside and outside Parliament, with Opposition parties demanding transparency in the examination process, accountability from those responsible for the alleged paper leak, and an explanation for the police action against demonstrators.

Before You Go

PARLIAMENT DEADLOCK: Opposition Stands Firm on Education Minister’s Resignation Before Discussion

Frequently Asked Questions

What issues are Opposition leaders raising against the Centre?

Opposition leaders are intensifying their attack over the alleged NEET paper leak and the police action against students protesting the issue.

What accountability does Priyanka Gandhi demand regarding the NEET controversy?

Priyanka Gandhi demands accountability for the alleged NEET paper leak and the reported police action against protesting students. She questions why concerned ministers haven't resigned.

How did Kamal Haasan criticize the government regarding the NEET issue?

Kamal Haasan criticized the system for failing students by providing barricades and lathis instead of answers. He stated the nation fails when children receive such treatment.

Why is the Opposition pressuring the government over the NEET controversy?

The Opposition demands transparency in the examination process, accountability for the alleged paper leak, and an explanation for the police action against demonstrators.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kamal Haasan Priyanka Gandhi NEET Controversy NEET Paper Leak
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