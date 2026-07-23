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English NewsNewsWorld'Kashmir Will Always Remain An Integral Part': India Blasts Pakistan At UNSC, Calls Out Terror Policy

'Kashmir Will Always Remain An Integral Part': India Blasts Pakistan At UNSC, Calls Out Terror Policy

India slammed Pakistan at the UNSC, accusing it of using terrorism as state policy and reaffirming that Jammu and Kashmir is integral to India.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India urged Pakistan to address its own internal issues.

India launched a strong diplomatic attack on Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), accusing Islamabad of using cross-border terrorism as a tool of state policy and reiterating that Jammu and Kashmir is an inseparable part of India. The remarks came during a high-level UNSC debate after Pakistan raised issues unrelated to the meeting's agenda.

India Accuses Pakistan of Misusing UN Platform

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, criticised Pakistan for diverting the discussion during the Security Council's High-Level Open Debate on "Natural Resources Governance: the Foundation of Peace, Security and Prosperity."

Responding to Pakistan's intervention, Harish said India had not intended to introduce bilateral issues but was compelled to reply.

"It was not our intention to bring other issues into this forum, but my delegation is compelled to respond to Pakistan, as it has chosen to misuse today's discussion to peddle its false narrative," he said, as per ANI.

'Jammu and Kashmir Will Always Remain Part of India'

Reaffirming New Delhi's long-standing position on Jammu and Kashmir, Harish asserted that the Union Territory remains an integral part of the country both constitutionally and legally.

"For the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, it has always been, is, and will remain an integral and inalienable part of India. This is the constitutional and legal reality that Pakistan deliberately chooses to ignore," he said.

The envoy also argued that the unresolved issue concerning Jammu and Kashmir relates to territory under Pakistan's control.

"The only outstanding issue with regard to Jammu and Kashmir is the naked aggression and illegal occupation of India's sovereign territory by Pakistan," he added.

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India Reiterates Stand on Indus Waters Treaty

Harish also addressed the Indus Waters Treaty, maintaining that India's position remains unchanged. He said meaningful cooperation between the two countries cannot exist in the absence of trust and goodwill.

"Our position on the Indus Water Treaty remains clear and consistent. Cooperation on the basis of mutual trust and goodwill cannot be expected when cross-border terrorism is regularly deployed as an instrument of State policy," he said.

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'Pakistan Should Put Its Own House in Order'

Concluding his remarks, the Indian envoy urged Pakistan to focus on its internal challenges instead of levelling accusations against India.

India's intervention came after Pakistan raised issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir during the UNSC session, prompting New Delhi to respond with a firm reiteration of its position on Kashmir, terrorism and bilateral cooperation.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is India's stand on the Indus Waters Treaty concerning Pakistan?

India's position on the Indus Waters Treaty is clear and consistent. However, India states that cooperation based on mutual trust cannot exist when Pakistan deploys cross-border terrorism as state policy.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
United Nations Jammu And Kashmir UNSC Pakistan INDIA Parvathaneni Harish
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