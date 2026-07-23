Connaught Place To Shut By 6:30 PM; NDMC Issues Security Advisory

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Connaught Place businesses ordered to close by 6:30 PM today.

NDTA issued advisory citing critical security situation.

Arvind Kejriwal questioned heavy security ahead of protests.

Shops, offices and restaurants in Delhi's Connaught Place have been asked to close by 6:30 PM on Thursday following an advisory issued by the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA). The move comes on the advice of the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), citing the prevailing security situation around Connaught Place ahead of the protest at Jantar Mantar.

NDTA Issues Closure Advisory

In its circular, the NDTA directed all shop owners, office establishments and restaurants in Connaught Place to shut operations by 6:30 PM on July 23.

The association said the advisory was issued following the advice of the NDMC Chairman and Vice Chairman, who flagged the critical situation in and around Connaught Place. Traders and business owners have been urged to cooperate with the authorities and strictly follow the directions to avoid any untoward incident or damage to property.

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) has advised all shops, offices, and restaurants in Connaught Place to close by 6:30 PM on July 23 due to the critical situation in the area pic.twitter.com/SWkvUDi210 — IANS (@ians_india) July 23, 2026

Kejriwal Questions Security Build-Up

Reacting to the development, Aam Aadmi Party chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the government was preparing for action against protesters.

कनाट प्लेस की सभी दुकानों को आज शाम 6.30 pm बंद करने के आदेश।



जबरदस्त सिक्योरिटी। ढेर सारी एम्बुलेंस। क्या मोदी सरकार आज फिर जंतर मंतर पर अपने बच्चों पर बर्बर हमला करेगी? pic.twitter.com/3zEnT6yLUf — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 23, 2026

In a post on X, Kejriwal claimed there was heavy security deployment and a large number of ambulances in the area. "Orders to close all shops in Connaught Place by 6:30 PM this evening. Intense security. Piles of ambulances. Will the Modi government once again brutally attack its own children at Jantar Mantar today?" he wrote.

The NDTA advisory only cites the prevailing situation around Connaught Place as the reason for the early closure.