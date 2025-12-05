IndiGo Flight Cancellations: What To Do And Are You Eligible For A Refund?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Thousands of IndiGo passengers continue to face widespread flight cancellations and delays, as operational disruptions stretch into a fourth consecutive day. The chaos has left travellers stranded across major airports, struggling to understand their rights and compensation options.

Nationwide Disruptions Persist

On 5 December, IndiGo cancelled over 700 flights, with Delhi airport bearing the brunt as all of the airline’s departures were scrapped for the day. Across a four-day period, more than 1,000 flights have been cancelled, severely impacting travel schedules nationwide.

IndiGo’s ‘Plan B’: Immediate Passenger Options

In cases of cancellations or significant schedule changes, defined by IndiGo as flights moved up by more than one hour or delayed by over two hours, the airline activates its Plan B policy.

Passengers have two options:

Rebook to another flight at no additional cost.

Cancel the booking and receive a full refund, with no penalties.

How to Claim a Refund or Rebook

Travellers can initiate refunds or rebooking by logging into IndiGo’s website using their PNR number. Refunds are generally processed within seven business days and returned to the original payment method. Bookings made via travel agents or online aggregators must be handled through the same channels.

DGCA Passenger Rights

The DGCA mandates that when a flight is cancelled, airlines must offer either a full refund or an alternate flight. If the cancellation occurs while the passenger is already at the airport, the airline must also provide meals and refreshments during the wait.

If an airline fails to inform passengers at least three hours before departure, DGCA rules require compensation, under CAR, Section 3, Series M, Part IV, which can include cash of up to Rs 10,000, in addition to a refund or alternate flight, except in extraordinary circumstances.

For extended delays, passengers may also be eligible for hotel accommodation and transport.

Understanding these rights can help travellers make faster, informed decisions during large-scale disruptions, whether opting for the next available flight or securing a timely refund to reorganise their plans.