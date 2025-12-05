Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
No Stay On Babri-Style Mosque Foundation Ceremony In Murshidabad, Rules Calcutta High Court

No Stay On Babri-Style Mosque Foundation Ceremony In Murshidabad, Rules Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court declines to halt Beldanga mosque ceremony, placing law-and-order responsibility on Bengal govt.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 03:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Calcutta High Court on Friday refused to intervene in the construction of a mosque – modelled on Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid – at Beldanga in West Bengal's Murshidabad, proposed by suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir.The court's observation comes ahead of the scheduled foundation-laying ceremony for the proposed 'Babri Masjid' on December 6, which also marks the anniversary of the demolition of the original sanctum.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, after hearing a PIL seeking a stay on the foundation stone laying ceremony for the proposed mosque, directed that the responsibility of maintenance of law and order would rest with the West Bengal government.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 03:48 PM (IST)
Mosque Murshidabad Violence Calcutta High Court
