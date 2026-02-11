Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsChhattisgarh Signs Pact With Software Technology Parks Of India To Boost Start-Ups

Chhattisgarh Signs Pact With Software Technology Parks Of India To Boost Start-Ups

The CM said the initiative is intended to reduce the migration of skilled youth to metropolitan cities by offering incubation, mentorship, funding support within Chhattisgarh itself.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 09:23 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Chhattisgarh is seeking to reposition itself from a resource-rich state to a technology and innovation hub, with the government signing a key Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI). Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the partnership would help build a knowledge-driven economy and create high-end opportunities for young people within the state. The agreement paves the way for new entrepreneurship and electronics design centres aimed at strengthening start-ups, MSMEs and emerging technology sectors.

Push For Tech Identity

Addressing a programme at his official residence in Raipur, Sai said the state’s ambition is to gain national recognition not only for its natural resources but also for expertise in knowledge, technology and innovation.

Under the agreement between the state’s Electronics and Information Technology Department and STPI, a Centre of Entrepreneurship (CoE) and an Electronics System Design and Development (ESDD) Centre will be established.

The proposed CoE will focus on four priority sectors-artificial intelligence, forest and medicinal product-based MedTech, smart city solutions and smart agriculture. Officials said the aim is to promote innovation and support start-ups working in these fields.

Alongside this, the ESDD Centre will provide facilities for product design, prototyping and skill development. Around 30 to 40 hardware start-ups and MSMEs are expected to benefit each year through access to technical infrastructure and capacity-building support.

Curtailing Talent Migration

The Chief Minister said the initiative is intended to reduce the migration of skilled youth to metropolitan cities by offering incubation, mentorship, funding support and advanced laboratories within Chhattisgarh itself.

He described the collaboration with STPI as significant, noting that the organisation operates 68 centres and 24 sector-specific entrepreneurship hubs across the country. Officials believe this institutional backing could accelerate the development of the state’s start-up ecosystem.

The government argues that strengthening digital infrastructure, expanding e-governance frameworks and maintaining investor-friendly policies will help position Chhattisgarh as a competitive destination for IT and IT-enabled services industries.

Senior officials, including Principal Secretary Subodh Kumar Singh and STPI Director Ravi Verma, were present at the signing.

If implemented effectively, the initiative could mark a shift in the state’s economic trajectory, moving it towards a more diversified and technology-led growth model

Related Video

Political Row: Allegations of ‘Selling India’ Spark Uproar in Parliament

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 09:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Startups IT Sector STPI CHHATTISGARH
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Power, Uncertainty & Youth Voice: Bangladesh Braces For Defining Election Battle
Power, Uncertainty & Youth Voice: Bangladesh Braces For Defining Election Battle
News
Bank Credit Has Grown 13%, No Shortage Of Lending: FM Sitharaman Counters Opposition In Lok Sabha
Bank Credit Has Grown 13%, No Shortage Of Lending: FM Sitharaman Counters Opposition In Lok Sabha
India
‘Baseless Allegations’: Hardeep Puri Hits Back At Rahul Over Epstein Files
‘Baseless Allegations’: Hardeep Puri Hits Back At Rahul Over Epstein Files
India
Rahul Vs Rijiju: Lok Sabha Face-Off Over ‘Wholesale Surrender’ Remark
Rahul Vs Rijiju: Lok Sabha Face-Off Over ‘Wholesale Surrender’ Remark
Advertisement

Videos

Political Row: Allegations of ‘Selling India’ Spark Uproar in Parliament
Economic Survey Insight: Global Order Facing Intensifying Geopolitical Conflict
Budget Critique: Dollar Dominance Challenged as World Moves Toward Multipolar Order
Strategic Debate: Indian Data Called ‘Key Asset’ in US–China Power Contest
Budget Vision 2026: ₹43,565 Crore for New Schemes, ₹2 Lakh Crore for Infra Push
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget