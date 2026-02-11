Chhattisgarh Signs Pact With Software Technology Parks Of India To Boost Start-Ups

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Chhattisgarh is seeking to reposition itself from a resource-rich state to a technology and innovation hub, with the government signing a key Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI). Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the partnership would help build a knowledge-driven economy and create high-end opportunities for young people within the state. The agreement paves the way for new entrepreneurship and electronics design centres aimed at strengthening start-ups, MSMEs and emerging technology sectors.

Push For Tech Identity

Addressing a programme at his official residence in Raipur, Sai said the state’s ambition is to gain national recognition not only for its natural resources but also for expertise in knowledge, technology and innovation.

Under the agreement between the state’s Electronics and Information Technology Department and STPI, a Centre of Entrepreneurship (CoE) and an Electronics System Design and Development (ESDD) Centre will be established.

The proposed CoE will focus on four priority sectors-artificial intelligence, forest and medicinal product-based MedTech, smart city solutions and smart agriculture. Officials said the aim is to promote innovation and support start-ups working in these fields.

Alongside this, the ESDD Centre will provide facilities for product design, prototyping and skill development. Around 30 to 40 hardware start-ups and MSMEs are expected to benefit each year through access to technical infrastructure and capacity-building support.

Curtailing Talent Migration

The Chief Minister said the initiative is intended to reduce the migration of skilled youth to metropolitan cities by offering incubation, mentorship, funding support and advanced laboratories within Chhattisgarh itself.

He described the collaboration with STPI as significant, noting that the organisation operates 68 centres and 24 sector-specific entrepreneurship hubs across the country. Officials believe this institutional backing could accelerate the development of the state’s start-up ecosystem.

The government argues that strengthening digital infrastructure, expanding e-governance frameworks and maintaining investor-friendly policies will help position Chhattisgarh as a competitive destination for IT and IT-enabled services industries.

Senior officials, including Principal Secretary Subodh Kumar Singh and STPI Director Ravi Verma, were present at the signing.

If implemented effectively, the initiative could mark a shift in the state’s economic trajectory, moving it towards a more diversified and technology-led growth model