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Centre Issues Notice To Meta Over WhatsApp Usernames Roll-Out, Seeks Reply In 3 Days
The Government has issued a notice to Meta over the proposed rollout of the 'usernames' feature on WhatsApp in India, directing the company to submit a detailed explanation within three days.
The Government has also instructed Meta not to roll out the feature until consultations on the matter are completed.
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Centre Issues Notice To Meta Over WhatsApp Usernames Roll-Out, Seeks Reply In 3 Days
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