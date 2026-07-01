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English NewsNewsCentre Issues Notice To Meta Over WhatsApp Usernames Roll-Out, Seeks Reply In 3 Days

Centre Issues Notice To Meta Over WhatsApp Usernames Roll-Out, Seeks Reply In 3 Days

Written By : Pavan Kumar Goad |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 08:19 PM (IST)

The Government has issued a notice to Meta over the proposed rollout of the 'usernames' feature on WhatsApp in India, directing the company to submit a detailed explanation within three days.

The Government has also instructed Meta not to roll out the feature until consultations on the matter are completed.

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About the author Pavan Kumar Goad

Pavan Kumar Goad began his career in the media industry with CNFC Media. He subsequently worked with ANI for nearly three and a half years, followed by an association of around eight years with the News18 Network. He has now joined ABP News.

With close to 13 years of experience in journalism, he has primarily covered political affairs, with a particular focus on developments related to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 08:19 PM (IST)
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