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English NewsNewsWorldGermany Train Station Evacuated After Suspicious Object Found On Tracks, Later Cleared Of Explosives

Germany Train Station Evacuated After Suspicious Object Found On Tracks, Later Cleared Of Explosives

Authorities have begun evacuating buildings around a Bavarian train station as specialists examine a suspicious object on the tracks. Rail traffic is currently suspended in the area.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 14 Aug 2026 12:17 AM (IST)

Buildings near a train station in the southern state of Bavaria were evacuated as a precaution on Thursday after police said that an object found on the tracks could contain explosives.

Investigators later determined that the object was not an explosive, although criminal police were continuing work at the scene.

A technician had discovered the suspicious item in the track bed at the entrance to the station in the town of Treuchtlingen.

Specialists X-rayed the object, which was also lifted using a robot to allow further investigations.

Road and rail closures remain in place while the investigation continues. Regional services are affected, with trains terminating early at suitable stations. Replacement buses and large-capacity taxis have been arranged.

Long-distance services are being diverted via the city of Ingolstadt. Police have urged people to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

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About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 14 Aug 2026 12:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bavaria Train Station Treuchtlingen Germany Rail Disruption Suspected Explosive
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