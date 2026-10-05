‘CEC Lied, Changed Form 6 Deliberately’: Congress Steps Up Attack On Gyanesh Kumar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Election Commission states an additional declaration was temporarily added.

Congress has stepped up its attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that he “illegally and unilaterally” changed Form 6 to help the BJP. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh made the allegations amid a Supreme Court hearing on the voter registration form, after the court said it had not approved any modification to Form 6 and would examine the official record to establish who made the changes.

Congress Alleges ‘illegal’ Form 6 Changes

Rahul Gandhi, reposting his October 1 post on X, said it was now “established beyond doubt” that Kumar had changed Form 6 illegally and unilaterally. He alleged that the CEC had abused his position and said that everyone involved would be held accountable.

It is now established beyond doubt that Gyanesh Kumar changed Form 6 illegally and unilaterally. This is just one more proof of him abusing his position to help the BJP. He and everyone else involved in this criminal assault on our democracy will be held accountable. https://t.co/a33eJdPetu — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 5, 2026

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh separately alleged that the CEC had “lied” and deliberately changed Form 6 to enable the deletion of Gen Z voters’ names. He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “deeply afraid” of young voters.

SC Seeks Record On Form 6

The Congress remarks came after the Supreme Court questioned changes to Form 6 during a hearing on petitions concerning the Election Commission.

Chief Justice Surya Kant said the court had not approved any change to Form 6 and that it would examine the official record to determine who had made the modification. The court also issued notice to the Centre and the Election Commission.

The Form 6 issue was raised by petitioner Shailendra Mani Tripathi, represented by senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy. She alleged that new voters in Delhi were being asked to provide additional information while applying for inclusion in the electoral roll.

The Supreme Court has not, however, ruled that the Form 6 changes were illegal or that the CEC acted unlawfully.

Also Read: ‘How Was Form 6 Modified Without SC Approval?’: Abhijit Dipke Questions CEC Amid SIR Row

What Is Form 6?

Form 6 is used by eligible citizens to apply for inclusion of their names in the electoral roll as new voters.

Opposition parties have alleged that the form was altered during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. They have pointed to an additional declaration requiring new applicants to establish a link with their own, or their parents’ or grandparents’ previous SIR records.

The Election Commission has rejected the suggestion that Form 6 itself was changed. It has said an additional declaration form was attached to Form 6 specifically for the SIR exercise.

According to the EC, the declaration is limited to the SIR process. Once the exercise concludes, Form 6 will continue to be filled in its existing format, allowing new voters to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll as before.

Also Read: ‘We Did Not Approve Modified Form 6’: CJI Surya Kant’s Key Remark Amid CEC Gyanesh Kumar Row