‘How Was Form 6 Modified Without SC Approval?’: Abhijit Dipke Questions CEC Amid SIR Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SC declined interim order against CEC, awaits official records.

Cockroach Janta founder Abhijit Dipke has questioned how Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar could have allegedly modified Form 6 without the Supreme Court’s approval, following the court’s remarks on changes to the voter registration form. Reacting on X, Dipke asked who had ordered the modification and claimed that Kumar was not acting independently. He further alleged that the CEC was serving “political bosses” and called him the “biggest traitor of India”.

Dipke Reacts To SC Remark

Dipke’s comments came after the Supreme Court, while hearing petitions concerning the Election Commission, said it had not approved any modification to Form 6.

How did Gyanu modify Form 6 without the Supreme Court’s approval? On whose orders did he do it? This makes one thing clear: Gyanu was not acting independently. He was serving his political bosses, even if it meant putting their interests above the rule of law. Gyanu is the biggest traitor of India. — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 5, 2026

Chief Justice Surya Kant said the court would examine the official record and determine who had made the alleged changes. The Form 6 issue was raised by petitioner Shailendra Mani Tripathi, represented by senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy.

Guruswamy alleged that changes had been made to the form used by new voters to register on the electoral roll and that additional information was being sought from new voters in Delhi.

The Supreme Court issued notice to the Centre and the Election Commission and said the matter would be examined after the relevant records were placed before it.

Also Read: ‘We Did Not Approve Modified Form 6’: CJI Surya Kant’s Key Remark Amid CEC Gyanesh Kumar Row

‘Not enough’, Says Dipke

Dipke also reacted to the Supreme Court’s observation that if any Election Commission decision was found to be contrary to law, the court would annul it.

“Not enough!” he wrote on X, arguing that anything found to be not in accordance with the law should be treated as “illegal” and that the person responsible should face legal consequences.

The comments come against the backdrop of separate petitions alleging that CEC Gyanesh Kumar took decisions without the consent or approval of Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

The Supreme Court, however, declined to pass an interim order suspending Kumar. It also refused to direct the Election Commission to operate solely through majority-based decisions, noting that such a requirement is already part of the law.

The court has stressed that it will not act solely on the basis of media reports and will examine the official record before taking any substantive action.

Also Read: SC Refuses CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Interim Suspension, Seeks Response On 'Unilateral Decision'