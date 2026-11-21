Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai couple assaulted by minors in Kurla public garden.

Police detained eight minors; case registered under BNS.

Political leaders and Bajrang Dal condemned the attack.

Mumbai Police have detained eight minors after a couple was allegedly assaulted by a group of boys at a public garden in Kurla. The incident, which took place on Friday, November 20, near Phoenix Mall, came to light after videos of the attack circulated on social media. According to the police, the couple was taking photographs at the garden when a group of around 8-10 boys allegedly passed lewd comments at them. An argument reportedly followed after the couple objected, with the group allegedly attacking the duo.

Videos recorded by local residents show several boys assaulting the couple with what appeared to be sticks. The footage also shows the attackers chasing the victims down a flight of stairs.

Eight Minors Detained, Case Registered Under BNS

Following a complaint from the couple, police identified and detained eight minors allegedly involved in the incident.

DCP Ganesh Shinde confirmed the action and said the accused would be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further proceedings.

Taking cognisance of the viral footage, police registered a case under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

These include Section 189(2), relating to unlawful assembly; Section 118(1), concerning voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means; Section 352, dealing with intentional insult intended to provoke a breach of peace; and Section 351(2), pertaining to criminal intimidation.

Officials said notices had also been issued to the parents of the minors. Police assured that appropriate legal action would follow.

The Mumbai Police also issued a warning that individuals harassing citizens in public spaces would face action and would not be spared.

This is terrifying. Eight juveniles allegedly assaulted a couple near Phoenix Mall, Kurla, while they were taking pictures. The boy did the right thing by avoiding a fight. You never know when someone might pull out a knife. No context can justify such violence. https://t.co/2m4n7D55Rb — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 21, 2026

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BJP's Kirit Somaiya, Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Condemn Attack

The incident triggered political reactions, with BJP leader Kirit Somaiya sharing footage of the assault on social media.

Describing the incident as "Muslim hooliganism", Somaiya announced that he would visit the spot later in the day.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Intekhab Farooqui also condemned the assault, calling such incidents reprehensible.

Bajrang Dal Protests, Questions Park Security

The incident also prompted a protest by Bajrang Dal activists at the garden.

The protesters questioned the security arrangements at the premises and criticised the park's watchman over the alleged failure to prevent the assault.

They also warned the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which manages the garden, that it must address security concerns in the coming days. The activists threatened to take matters into their own hands if the civic body failed to act.