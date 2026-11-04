Cabinet Clears Two-Year Extension For 75% of Agniveers; Fresh Chance To Join Armed Forces

The Union Cabinet has approved a revised pathway for Agniveers completing their initial four-year tenure, giving those not selected for regular service the option of a further two-year engagement with the armed forces. Under the updated arrangement, the 25 per cent already eligible for enrolment as regular soldiers will continue to be selected on merit. The decision was announced in Delhi by Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani, who called it a significant development for the armed forces and Agniveers. He said the Cabinet had created a pathway for all Agniveers to seek absorption into the services.

Two More Years Of Service

The remaining 75 per cent can continue serving for an additional two years. At the end of the extension, those willing to stay will be offered an opportunity to enrol as regular soldiers, subject to objective selection criteria. Induction is not automatic.

The move gives Agniveers outside the initial 25 per cent another chance to demonstrate their suitability for regular service, extending their engagement from four to six years.

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#WATCH | Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani says, "Today is a very significant day for the Indian Defence Forces and for our 'Agniveers'. The Cabinet has created a pathway for all Agniveers to be absorbed into the Indian Defence Forces. As you are aware, the 'Agnipath' scheme was introduced on June 14, 2022. At that time, it was stated that there would be continuous performance evaluation of the Agniveers and that the scheme would be reviewed periodically. The first batch of Agniveers is now nearing the completion of their four-year tenure. Based on the performance evaluations conducted over these four years, we have received very positive feedback regarding their performance. As you know, 25% of the Agniveers are to be enrolled into the regular forces based on merit. Previously, the provision was for 75% of the Agniveers to transition back into society as disciplined and motivated youth. However, under this updated scheme, the remaining 75% of Agniveers will now be offered an additional engagement period of two years. Upon the completion of this two-year period, all those who are willing will be enrolled into the Armed Forces, subject to objective selection criteria. These are the four major aspects of this scheme." — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2026

Higher Pay During Extension

General Subramani said Agniveers would receive higher financial compensation during the additional two years. He did not specify the revised pay structure or implementation details.

He said continuous performance evaluation and periodic review had been envisaged when the scheme was introduced. The Cabinet-approved change follows the first batch's four-year assessment period.

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Defence Minister Welcomes Decision

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also welcomed the Cabinet's decision, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the additional two-year 'Second Tour of Duty' for Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme.

In his reaction, Singh said the revised arrangement would provide all willing Agniveers an opportunity to enrol as regular soldiers after completing their four- or six-year tenure, subject to meeting the prescribed selection criteria.

He described the move as part of the government's long-term structural reforms aimed at building a younger, fitter, technologically equipped and future-ready military.

He added that the changes were intended to prepare India's armed forces for the evolving nature of warfare.