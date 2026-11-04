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English NewsNewsCabinet Clears Two-Year Extension For 75% of Agniveers; Fresh Chance To Join Armed Forces

Cabinet Clears Two-Year Extension For 75% of Agniveers; Fresh Chance To Join Armed Forces

The Union Cabinet has approved a two-year extension for 75% of Agniveers, giving them another opportunity to join the armed forces, subject to selection.

Written By : Ankit Gupta |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 03:58 PM (IST)

The Union Cabinet has approved a revised pathway for Agniveers completing their initial four-year tenure, giving those not selected for regular service the option of a further two-year engagement with the armed forces. Under the updated arrangement, the 25 per cent already eligible for enrolment as regular soldiers will continue to be selected on merit. The decision was announced in Delhi by Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani, who called it a significant development for the armed forces and Agniveers. He said the Cabinet had created a pathway for all Agniveers to seek absorption into the services.

Two More Years Of Service

The remaining 75 per cent can continue serving for an additional two years. At the end of the extension, those willing to stay will be offered an opportunity to enrol as regular soldiers, subject to objective selection criteria. Induction is not automatic. 

The move gives Agniveers outside the initial 25 per cent another chance to demonstrate their suitability for regular service, extending their engagement from four to six years.

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Higher Pay During Extension

General Subramani said Agniveers would receive higher financial compensation during the additional two years. He did not specify the revised pay structure or implementation details.

He said continuous performance evaluation and periodic review had been envisaged when the scheme was introduced. The Cabinet-approved change follows the first batch's four-year assessment period.

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Defence Minister Welcomes Decision

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also welcomed the Cabinet's decision, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the additional two-year 'Second Tour of Duty' for Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme.

In his reaction, Singh said the revised arrangement would provide all willing Agniveers an opportunity to enrol as regular soldiers after completing their four- or six-year tenure, subject to meeting the prescribed selection criteria.

He described the move as part of the government's long-term structural reforms aimed at building a younger, fitter, technologically equipped and future-ready military.

He added that the changes were intended to prepare India's armed forces for the evolving nature of warfare.

Published at : 04 Nov 2026 03:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Army Agniveer Agniveer Service Extension
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