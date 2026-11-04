Virat Kohli's 74 Powers India To Five-Wicket Win Over New Zealand In Rain-Hit Auckland ODI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Zealand made 185; Arshdeep Singh took four wickets.

Rain caused target revision to 143 for India.

Virat Kohli's 74 led India to five-wicket victory.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Highlights: Virat Kohli produced a commanding half-century as India chased down a revised target of 143 to defeat New Zealand by five wickets in the rain-affected first ODI at Eden Park, Auckland. The victory, according to the supplied final scorecard, gives India a 1-0 lead in the series.

Kohli struck 74 from 51 deliveries, hitting 13 fours and a six at a strike rate of 145.10. His innings provided the backbone of India's chase after the visitors lost Rohit Sharma for a duck in the opening over.

Shubman Gill contributed 37 off 56 balls, sharing a substantial partnership with Kohli to put India in control. Gill hit five fours before falling to Nathan Smith, caught by wicketkeeper Tom Latham. Kohli was subsequently dismissed by Jacob Duffy, who also removed Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel to finish with three wickets.

India eventually reached 143/5 in 22.4 overs, completing the chase with seven balls remaining in the 32-over innings.

Arshdeep, Gurnoor Lead India's Bowling Effort

Earlier, New Zealand were bowled out for 185 in 40.2 overs after India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field.

Tim Seifert top-scored for the hosts with 38 from 43 deliveries, while Glenn Phillips made 30 off 51 balls. Daryl Mitchell added 28, but New Zealand struggled to build sustained partnerships as India kept taking wickets.

Arshdeep Singh led the attack with four wickets. Gurnoor Brar claimed three, while Anshul Kamboj picked up two. Brar dismissed Seifert, Latham and Blair Tickner, with the latter providing late resistance through a quick 34 from 23 balls, including four sixes.

Mitchell was run out for 28, while Phillips' dismissal to Arshdeep left New Zealand under further pressure. Jacob Duffy remained unbeaten on 15, but the hosts were unable to bat out their allotted overs.

Rain Forces Revised Target In India's Chase

India's pursuit was interrupted by rain, resulting in the second innings being reduced to 32 overs. The revised target under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method was 143.

Despite losing Rohit early, Kohli and Gill kept the chase on track before New Zealand's bowlers struck back through Duffy. KL Rahul and Naman Dhir remained unbeaten as India completed the target.

The result gives India an early advantage in the five-match ODI series, with Kohli's fluent innings proving central to the successful revised chase.