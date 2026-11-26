Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Daughter's statement and medical reports revealed the plot.

A businessman in Ghaziabad, who repeatedly fell ill without knowing the cause, allegedly uncovered a poisoning plot involving his wife. Police have arrested the woman for allegedly administering lead to her husband, teenage son and nephew over two years, reportedly to gain control of a travel agency valued at Rs 6 crore and claim a Rs 2 crore life insurance policy.

The accused, identified as Renu Bhatnagar, was arrested by Indirapuram Police on November 23. A case has been registered against her under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Medical Reports Expose Alleged Poisoning

The case came to light after Sushil Kumar Bhatnagar, a resident of Vasundhara in Ghaziabad, experienced repeated bouts of illness and required hospitalisation. Doctors eventually diagnosed him with chronic lead poisoning. His 16-year-old son Vansh and 21-year-old nephew Dev Bhatnagar subsequently developed similar symptoms. Both reportedly took several weeks to recover, as per reports.

According to DCP Trans-Hindon Rijul, the discovery of lead poisoning in the medical reports of all three family members raised suspicions about Renu's involvement.

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12-Year-Old Daughter's Statement Leads To Breakthrough

A crucial breakthrough came when Bhatnagar's 12-year-old daughter reportedly disclosed that her mother was separating food portions for herself and her daughter before spraying an unidentified substance on the food served to other family members.

Explaining the investigation, the DCP told The Times of India, "Bhatnagar, however, did not have any evidence at the time. He told police that in the first week of Sept this year, his 12-year-old daughter told him Renu would set aside portions for the mother-daughter before 'spraying something on the food' she served to the rest of the family."

Police subsequently recorded statements from the girl and doctors and examined the medical reports.

The DCP said that the police had recorded the statements of the girl and the doctors and had reviewed the reports of the three victims. He added that, after the initial investigation, the police had found substantial evidence that Renu had been administering poison to her husband, son and nephew between 2024 and 2025.

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Rs 6 Crore Travel Agency Allegedly Behind Plot

During questioning, Renu reportedly admitted to mixing small quantities of lead into food prepared for the three victims. Police said she wanted to take control of her husband's travel business, estimated to be worth Rs 6 crore.

Investigators believe she targeted her husband and nephew Dev, who looked after the business. Her son was allegedly targeted because he supported his father. She was also the nominee of her husband's Rs 2 crore life insurance policy.

Police are investigating the source of the poison and whether anyone assisted her. Investigators are also examining reports that she disposed of the substance before leaving her husband's residence in September.

Doctors warn that prolonged exposure to lead can cause serious damage, often without noticeable symptoms during the initial stages.

Koodathayi Murder Case Comparison

The incident has drawn comparisons with Kerala's Koodathayi case, in which Jolly Joseph was accused of murdering six members of her family between 2002 and 2016.

Investigators alleged that Joseph used cyanide in food and drinks to poison several victims, including her first husband Roy Thomas and in-laws. Property disputes and her alleged desire to marry another family member were among the suspected motives.

Arrested in October 2019, Joseph faces six murder cases and remains in jail as an undertrial while the proceedings continue.