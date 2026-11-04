Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Democrats gained Senate control, increasing scrutiny on administration.

Former US President Barack Obama has said the 2026 midterm election results reflect Americans' desire for a less divisive political environment and leaders who can deliver practical solutions. Congratulating Democratic candidates on their performance, Obama said voters had sent a clear message through the ballot box.

In a post on X following the November 3 elections, the former president said the results were made possible by candidates who contested across the country, including constituencies that were previously considered difficult for Democrats to win.

Obama Says Americans Want Politics Beyond Division

Reacting to the election outcome, Obama highlighted the need for political leadership focused on shared interests and public service.

He said, “Tonight, the American people sent a clear message — they want a politics that brings people together rather than divides them, and leaders who offer concrete solutions to the challenges they face. These results were only possible because outstanding candidates stepped forward in every region of the country — including in areas once considered long shots.”

He also acknowledged the diverse backgrounds and political perspectives of the candidates who contributed to the Democratic gains.

He said: “They came from different backgrounds and represented a range of political perspectives, but were united by shared values, a belief in public service, and a commitment to putting the people of their districts and states first.”

Tonight, the American people sent a clear message — they want a politics that brings people together rather than divides them, and leaders who offer concrete solutions to the challenges they face. These results were only possible because outstanding candidates stepped forward in every region of the country — including in areas once considered long shots. They came from different backgrounds and represented a range of political perspectives, but were united by shared values, a belief in public service, and a commitment to putting the people of their districts and states first. We also owe a debt of gratitude to the thousands of election officials and volunteers from both parties who helped ensure a smooth election and carried out one of the most essential functions of our democracy. While this administration has another two years in office, our job now is to roll up our sleeves, make changes wherever we have the power to do so, prevent further damage, and lay the groundwork for the future. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 4, 2026

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Obama also thanked election officials and volunteers from both political parties for overseeing the electoral process.

“We also owe a debt of gratitude to the thousands of election officials and volunteers from both parties who helped ensure a smooth election and carried out one of the most essential functions of our democracy. While this administration has another two years in office, our job now is to roll up our sleeves, make changes wherever we have the power to do so, prevent further damage, and lay the groundwork for the future,” he said.

Democrats' Midterm Gains Deal Blow To Trump Republicans

The results have dealt a setback to President Donald Trump and his Republican Party, with Democrats securing control of the Senate and moving closer to taking over the House of Representatives, according to Associated Press updates.

The November 3 midterm elections covered all 435 seats in the House and 35 seats in the Senate. The Democratic gains could significantly change the balance of power in Washington during the remaining two years of Trump's presidency.

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What Democratic Control Could Mean For Trump's Final Two Years

A Democratic majority in Congress would give the opposition greater scope to scrutinise the administration, challenge legislative proposals and influence key policy debates.

The election campaigns also saw concerns over inflation, the cost of living and the country's political direction feature prominently.