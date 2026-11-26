With the Goa Assembly elections approaching, political parties have stepped up their preparations. A delegation of Congress leaders from Goa, led by state party president Girish Chodankar, met the party's national general secretary KC Venugopal in Delhi on Wednesday.

The discussions primarily focused on the possibility of forming an alliance with the Goa Forward Party and Viresh Borkar's Revolutionary Goans (RG).

No Consensus Yet On Seat Sharing

The Congress and its two potential allies have yet to reach an agreement on seat sharing in the 40-member Goa Assembly. The Congress central leadership has reportedly asked its state unit to reserve two to three seats for its prospective alliance partners.

The key question now is whether the Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans will accept the Congress's proposed seat-sharing arrangement.

On Tuesday, a crucial meeting involving Congress's central leadership and its Goa unit was held at the party headquarters, Indira Bhawan, in New Delhi.

According to sources, the central leadership made it clear that forming an alliance should take priority over insisting on a particular number of seats. Leaders were reportedly advised against taking rigid positions during negotiations.

Congress Targets BJP, Seeks Opposition Unity

Following the meeting, Venugopal described the discussions as positive in a social media post. He also criticised the BJP government in Goa, alleging that it had failed to protect the interests of women, young people, tribal communities and disadvantaged sections.

He said the people of Goa were now ready to reject the BJP government.

The Congress is seeking to build a united electoral front against the BJP in Goa and is making efforts to bring opposition parties together on a common platform.

The party aims to formulate a joint electoral strategy against the BJP by coordinating with other opposition parties ahead of the Assembly elections.