Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At PM Modi Over CBSE Row, Says ‘Gen Z Will Shatter Arrogance’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Youth questioning government will shatter PM's arrogance, says Gandhi.

New Delhi: Amid the row over CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the "Modi-Pradhan duo" has turned yet another institution into a "symbol of malpractice" and claimed that the Gen Z will shatter the PM's "arrogance".

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said the truth is that the Modi government "fears" the youth and Gen Z because they are now asking questions.

"The Modi-Pradhan duo has turned yet another institution into a symbol of malpractice. For the first time in decades, such serious questions have been raised regarding the CBSE board examinations. 18.5 lakh students appeared for the exams -- yet for over a week, complaints regarding OSM errors, incorrect marking, and evaluation irregularities have gone unheard, while the Education Minister clings to his chair," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

He pointed out that a 17-year-old student, whose answer sheet was "incorrectly" evaluated, took to social media in the hope of finding justice.

However, instead of help, he received "abuse" and the BJP's IT Cell labelled him "anti-national", a "Soros agent", and a part of the "deep state", Gandhi claimed.

"A 17-year-old child raises his voice for his own future, and the BJP brands him a traitor," the Congress leader said.

"The truth is -- the Modi government fears the youth and Gen Z, because they are now asking questions. And anyone who dares to ask questions is vilified, intimidated, and crushed by this government. But mark my words, Modi ji -- this very youth, this very Gen Z will shatter your arrogance," Gandhi said.

The education ministry on Sunday said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will engage experts from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and IIT-Kanpur to address technical challenges in its post-result services portal.

The move comes amid complaints from students and parents over glitches in the CBSE re-evaluation process.

The ministry had said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has given directions to depute teams of professors and technical experts from IIT-Madras and IIT-Kanpur to examine all technical issues reported since the rollout of this year's post-examination re-evaluation services and assist the CBSE in ensuring a glitch-free process.

"The expert team will implement focused technological improvements of the systems and technical workflows and will specifically examine portal stability and server performance," it had said in a statement.

Pradhan reiterated that "student interests remain paramount" and that all necessary corrective measures need to be undertaken by CBSE on priority to ensure a "transparent, efficient and student-friendly system," the statement added.

On Saturday, Pradhan also sought a detailed report from the CBSE over complaints of technical glitches faced by students during the re-evaluation process.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)