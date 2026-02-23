Bomb Scare At Army Public School In Delhi, Search Operation Underway

New Delhi: Army Public School in Delhi Cantonment received a bomb threat email on Monday, triggering a search operation by security agencies, according to a Delhi Fire Services official.

The school authorities alerted officials in the morning after receiving an email warning that an explosive device had allegedly been planted on the campus.

“We are verifying the source of the email. So far, nothing suspicious has been found. As a precautionary measure, a thorough search operation is underway on the school premises, which has been vacated,” a senior police officer said.

