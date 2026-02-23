Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bomb Scare At Army Public School In Delhi, Search Operation Underway



Bomb threat email to Delhi Army Public School prompts evacuation and search; no suspicious item found so far.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 10:01 AM (IST)

New Delhi: Army Public School in Delhi Cantonment received a bomb threat email on Monday, triggering a search operation by security agencies, according to a Delhi Fire Services official.

The school authorities alerted officials in the morning after receiving an email warning that an explosive device had allegedly been planted on the campus.

“We are verifying the source of the email. So far, nothing suspicious has been found. As a precautionary measure, a thorough search operation is underway on the school premises, which has been vacated,” a senior police officer said.

(With Agency Inputs)

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 09:54 AM (IST)
