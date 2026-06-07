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HomeCitiesFormer BJP Leader Launches 'Cheenti Janta Party' In Meerut, Eyes UP Polls 2027

Former BJP Leader Launches 'Cheenti Janta Party' In Meerut, Eyes UP Polls 2027

Former BJP leader Anoop Raghav has launched the Cheenti Janta Party, saying it will focus on grassroots issues and ordinary citizens.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 05:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former BJP leader launched 'Cheenti Janta Party' in Meerut.
  • New party focuses on grassroots issues and marginalized citizens.
  • Raghav aims to contest 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

A former BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh has launched a new political outfit with an unusual name and a promise to focus on grassroots issues. Anoop Raghav, who spent nearly three decades with the BJP, has announced the formation of the 'Cheenti Janta Party' (Ant People's Party) in Meerut. He says the organisation will work for ordinary citizens and marginalised sections of society while highlighting local concerns that, according to him, have remained unresolved under the existing political system.

Why 'Cheenti'?

Announcing the launch of the new party, Raghav said the ant symbolises hard work, discipline, unity and perseverance. Inspired by these qualities, the organisation has been named the Cheenti Janta Party.

According to the party founder, the new political platform aims to provide a stronger voice to weaker and underprivileged sections of society. He argued that many everyday concerns affecting common people fail to receive adequate attention and require a dedicated political movement focused on grassroots engagement.

Raghav said the party would prioritise strengthening its local organisational network and maintaining direct communication with citizens. He added that public participation and local-level outreach would form the core of the party's political strategy.

Also Read: Abhijeet Dipke Issues 7-Day Ultimatum, Warns Of Nationwide Agitation If Dharmendra Pradhan Stays

Eye On 2027 Polls

Raghav, who was associated with the BJP for around 30 years and held several organisational responsibilities during his tenure, said he decided to chart an independent political course after feeling unable to effectively raise issues such as corruption and matters concerning ordinary citizens within the party framework.

The former BJP leader has also announced plans to contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. However, he said the objective of the new party is not to oppose the government for the sake of opposition, but to draw attention to issues affecting the public and push for solutions.

He further indicated that protest programmes, including a possible demonstration at Jantar Mantar, could be organised in the coming months to highlight public concerns. At the same time, Raghav stressed that the party would not allow what he described as anti-national elements or the so-called "Dafli Gang" to participate in its activities.

With its formal launch, the Cheenti Janata Party is seeking to carve out space in Uttar Pradesh's crowded political landscape ahead of the 2027 state elections.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Prepares New Learning Framework For Classes 3 To 5 Under NIPUN Mission

Before You Go

Jharkhand Political Battle: Jharkhand Rajya Sabha Election Heats Up as 5th Candidate Enters, But INDIA Bloc Reaches Consensus

Input By : Sudhir Chauhan

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Jun 2026 05:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cockroach Janta Party Cheenti Janta Party Anoop Raghav
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