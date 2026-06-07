Uttar Pradesh Prepares New Learning Framework For Classes 3 To 5 Under NIPUN Mission

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttar Pradesh expands NIPUN Bharat Mission to Class 5.

New learning goals for Classes 3-5 being finalized.

he Uttar Pradesh government is preparing the next phase of its foundational education programme by expanding the scope of the NIPUN Bharat Mission to cover students up to Class 5.

After focusing on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) for Classes 1 to 3, the Basic Education Department is now working on new learning goals and competencies for students in Classes 3 to 5 across Hindi, English, Mathematics and Environmental Studies (EVS).

According to the proposed action plan, the competencies and learning targets are expected to be finalised by June 20 and submitted for approval. The plan was reviewed during a meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (Basic Education and Secondary Education) Partha Sarathi Sen Sharma.

Learning Goals Being Developed

The meeting assessed progress on the proposed expansion of the NIPUN Bharat Mission, the development of learning goals for Classes 3 to 5, consultations with teachers, and implementation strategies for the next phase.

Officials said the expansion aims to build on foundational learning efforts already underway in primary schools and provide greater continuity in learning outcomes for students as they progress through upper primary grades.

As part of the exercise, competency mapping has been completed using the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), PARAKH guidelines and NCERT textbooks. Based on this mapping, subject-wise and grade-wise learning expectations are being prepared to support classroom instruction and student assessment.

Hindi And Mathematics Drafts Ready

Draft learning goals for Hindi and Mathematics have already been developed, while similar targets for English and EVS are being finalised.

The proposed framework is intended to define grade-specific learning outcomes and provide teachers with clearer benchmarks for planning and assessment. Officials said the exercise is aimed at making student progress easier to track and aligning teaching practices with defined learning objectives.

Teacher Consultations Underway

The department has also initiated consultations with teachers as part of the framework development process.

A virtual consultation involving 12 teachers has been conducted, while a workshop with at least 10 teachers is planned to review and refine the proposed competencies and learning goals. Officials said wider stakeholder consultations are also underway to gather feedback before the framework is finalised.

Training And Implementation Roadmap

Once the competencies and learning goals for Classes 3 to 5 are approved, the government plans to organise a NIPUN Sankalp Workshop for district and block-level academic officials, teachers and education teams.

The workshop will focus on familiarising participants with the new framework and discussing strategies for its implementation across schools.