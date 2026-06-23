BJP MLA Kailash Gehlot's Daughter Tops CUET UG 2026 Exam

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Father Kailash Gehlot praised daughter's dedication and hard work.

Devina Gehlot, daughter of BJP leader and MLA Kailash Gehlot, has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026, emerging as the highest scorer in the country. Following the declaration of CUET UG results by the National Testing Agency (NTA), Devina expressed surprise at her achievement, saying she never expected to top the examination. Her success drew praise from her family, with Kailash Gehlot describing the feat as a reflection of her hard work, discipline and perseverance.

'Never Thought I'd Secure AIR 1'

Reacting to the result, Devina said she was delighted by the outcome and grateful for the opportunity.

Also Read: CUET UG 2026 Result Out At cuet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link To Check Here

"The exam went very well, but I never thought that I would secure AIR 1. God has been very kind," she said after the results were announced.

#WATCH | Delhi | On securing AIR 1 in the CUET (Common University Entrance Test) examination 2026, daughter of BJP MLA Kailash Gehlot, Devina Gehlot says, "The exam went very well, but I never thought that I would secure AIR 1...God has been very kind..." pic.twitter.com/RSLSQxSE7u — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2026

'Father's Pride'

Sharing the news on social media, Kailash Gehlot said the family was filled with pride and gratitude over his daughter's achievement.

He described Devina's AIR 1 rank as the result of years of dedication, discipline and unwavering commitment to excellence. The BJP leader also thanked her teachers, mentors.

With immense pride and gratitude, we share that our younger daughter, Devina Gahlot, has secured All India Rank 1 in CUET (UG ) - 2026, achieving the highest aggregate NTA score in the country.



This remarkable achievement reflects her hard work, discipline, perseverance and… — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) June 23, 2026

The NTA released the CUET UG 2026 results on Tuesday, allowing candidates to access their scorecards through the official portal. The examination serves as a gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by central universities and several other participating institutions across the country.

Also Read: UGC NET June 2026: NTA Announces Re-Exam For Jalandhar Centre Candidates

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