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HomeEducationUGC NET June 2026: NTA Announces Re-Exam For Jalandhar Centre Candidates

UGC NET June 2026: NTA Announces Re-Exam For Jalandhar Centre Candidates

NTA will conduct a UGC NET June 2026 re-exam on July 5 for Jalandhar candidates affected by technical issues during the June 22 test.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 03:20 PM (IST)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a special re-examination for a section of candidates who encountered technical difficulties during the UGC NET June 2026 examination at a centre in Jalandhar. The move aims to ensure that students affected by the disruption are not placed at a disadvantage during the national-level eligibility test. 

According to the agency, the re-test has been scheduled for July 5, 2026, and will be held at 3 PM at the same examination venue, CT Group of Institutions in Jalandhar. Only those candidates whose examinations were impacted during the first shift on June 22 will be eligible to appear for the fresh test. 

ALSO READ: NEET Re-Exam Result 2026 Date: When And Where To Check, How To Download Scorecard?

Technical Problems Prompt NTA to Order Fresh Examination 

The decision follows reports of technical disruptions at the Jalandhar examination centre during the first session of the UGC NET June 2026 exam. The issue reportedly affected several candidates who had reached the venue on time but were unable to begin or complete their examination because of system-related problems. 

NTA stated that the matter came to its notice through Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the organisation responsible for conducting the computer-based examination. Following an assessment of the situation, the agency decided to organise a separate re-exam for the affected candidates. 

The step has been taken to maintain fairness in the examination process and to ensure that technical issues beyond candidates’ control do not impact their performance or opportunities. 

Fresh Admit Cards to Be Released Soon 

Candidates eligible for the re-examination will receive revised admit cards ahead of the July 5 test. NTA has clarified that the new hall tickets will contain important details, including reporting time, examination guidelines, and other instructions relevant to the re-test. 

Applicants have been advised to keep a close watch on the official NTA website for updates regarding admit card release and other examination-related announcements. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Announces Special 40:60 Evaluation Formula For Class 12 Private Students In Gulf Nations

UGC NET Continues Nationwide as Scheduled 

While the re-exam has been arranged specifically for affected candidates in Jalandhar, the UGC NET June 2026 examination is otherwise proceeding according to the scheduled timeline across the country. 

The examination plays a crucial role in determining eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor recruitment, and admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and higher education institutions. 

By conducting a re-test for impacted candidates, NTA has sought to uphold transparency and equal opportunity in the examination process. The agency has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that no candidate suffers due to circumstances beyond their control and that all aspirants receive a fair chance to demonstrate their abilities.

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 03:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NTA UGC NET June 2026 UGC NET Re-Exam
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