CUET UG 2026 Result Out At cuet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link To Check Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CUET UG 2026 results and NTA scores, bringing relief to lakhs of students seeking admission to undergraduate programmes across central universities and other participating institutions. Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) can now access their scorecards through the official CUET portal at cuet.nta.nic.in.

To view the result, applicants must log in using their application number, password or date of birth, and the security pin displayed on the portal.

The announcement marks an important milestone in the admission process for the 2026-27 academic session, with universities set to begin counselling and admission-related activities based on CUET scores.

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CUET UG Result 2026: How to Check and Download

Step 1: Visit the official CUET website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “CUET UG Result 2026” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the application number and password.

Step 4: Fill in the security pin and submit the details.

Step 5: The scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save a copy for future admission procedures.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the scorecard and keep multiple copies for future use during counselling and document verification.

Direct Link To Check - CUET UG Result 2026

More Than 15 Lakh Students Registered for CUET UG 2026

CUET UG continues to be one of the largest entrance examinations in the country. According to data released by NTA, a total of 15,68,867 unique candidates registered for the examination this year.

Out of the registered candidates, 11,64,098 appeared for the test conducted in computer-based mode. The examination serves as a gateway for admission to undergraduate courses offered by central universities and several other participating institutions across India.

The significant participation reflects the growing importance of CUET as a common platform for undergraduate admissions.

Exam Conducted Across Multiple Dates and Shifts

The entrance test was held between May 11 and May 31, with additional examination dates on June 6 and June 7. NTA organised the examination across 35 shifts to accommodate the large number of candidates.

Students were allowed to select up to five subjects, leading to approximately 67,56,327 test instances and 12,906 unique subject combinations. This extensive structure helped cater to the diverse academic interests of applicants from different educational backgrounds.

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CUET UG Held in India and Overseas Centres

This year's examination was conducted in 321 cities, including 13 international locations. Overseas test centres were established in cities such as Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait City, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, West Java, and Washington.

The wide geographical reach of the examination enabled Indian and international candidates to participate in the admission process with greater convenience.

With results now available, students can begin preparing for the next stage of university admissions and keep track of counselling schedules announced by their preferred institutions.

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