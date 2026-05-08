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HomeStatesWest BengalFrom Suvendu Adhikari To Agnimitra Paul: Who Will Be Next Bengal CM? BJP To Decide Today

From Suvendu Adhikari To Agnimitra Paul: Who Will Be Next Bengal CM? BJP To Decide Today

BJP is expected to hold a crucial meeting, chaired by Amit Shah, of its newly elected legislators in Kolkata on Friday to discuss the formation of its first government in West Bengal and possibly announce the next CM.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 08 May 2026 08:57 AM (IST)
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  • Agnimitra Paul's name also surfaces in CM race discussions.

Following the BJP’s sweeping victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, the process of forming the new government has gathered pace, with attention now firmly focused on who will become the state’s next chief minister.

The BJP legislature party is scheduled to meet in Kolkata on Friday, where central observer and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to be present. Party leaders are likely to discuss the leadership issue during the meeting, and speculation is growing that the chief minister’s name could be announced soon after.

The BJP secured a massive mandate in the Assembly elections, winning 207 seats and crossing the two-thirds majority mark, while the Trinamool Congress was reduced to 80 seats. With the party preparing to form its first government in Bengal, suspense over the chief ministerial face continues to dominate political discussions across the state.

Suvendu Adhikari Emerges as Strongest Contender

Leader of Opposition and senior BJP figure Suvendu Adhikari is widely seen as the frontrunner in the race for the chief minister’s post. His organisational influence, strong grassroots network and aggressive political positioning have strengthened his claim within the party.

Adhikari’s stature in Bengal politics rose significantly after he directly challenged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the last two Assembly elections and emerged victorious. His repeated confrontations with the TMC leadership have helped establish him as one of the BJP’s most prominent faces in the state.

Although the BJP did not officially project a chief ministerial candidate during the campaign, Amit Shah had stated at an election rally that Bengal’s next chief minister would be someone from the state itself.

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Dilip Ghosh and Samik Bhattacharya Also in the Race

Another senior leader being discussed as a possible contender is Dilip Ghosh, the BJP’s former Bengal unit president. He is credited with playing a major role in expanding the party’s organisational strength in the state over the years.

Party insiders believe Ghosh continues to hold significant influence within the organisation, making him a strong option if the BJP opts for an experienced and organisationally grounded leader.

Current Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya is also among the names doing the rounds. Under his leadership, the party registered its Assembly election victory. Bhattacharya has long-standing ties with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), having joined the organisation in 1974.

He has previously served as the BJP’s state general secretary and has also been part of the party’s national executive committee and Bengal core committee. In 2025, he replaced Sukanta Majumdar as the Bengal BJP chief.

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Agnimitra Paul’s Name Adds Fresh Twist 

Fashion designer-turned-politician Agnimitra Paul is another leader whose name has surfaced in discussions surrounding the chief ministerial race.

Known for her outspoken political style, Paul joined the BJP in 2019 and entered electoral politics in 2021, when she defeated TMC leader Sayani Ghosh to become an MLA for the first time.

Earlier this year, the BJP appointed her as the vice-president of its Bengal unit. She also retained the Asansol South Assembly seat in the latest elections, further boosting her political profile within the party.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who are some other BJP leaders being discussed for the CM position?

Dilip Ghosh, the former Bengal unit president, and current Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya are also among the names being considered.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 08:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election WB Election 2026 Election Corner West Bengal Election 2026
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