Ayodhya Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case: FIR Filed Against 8 Accused

An FIR has been registered in connection with the alleged theft of offerings at the Ayodhya Ram Temple following a complaint by trust member Krishna Mohan. Eight people have been named in the FIR, including Tinnu Yadav, the driver of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai, who has been identified as the main accused. Police have detained six people for questioning, and an investigation into the alleged theft is underway.

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