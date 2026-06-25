LPG Curbs Removed As Centre Restores Pre-West Asia Crisis Supply Levels

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Centre restored full commercial LPG supply after West Asia crisis improved.

Bulk LPG supply resumed at 50%, aiding commercial, industrial consumers.

Government still urges eligible commercial users to adopt PNG permanently.

The Centre has withdrawn all sectoral restrictions on the supply of non-domestic packed LPG, restoring commercial LPG availability to pre-crisis levels after an improvement in the West Asia war crisis.

The decision offers relief to commercial and industrial consumers who depend on commercial LPG cylinders and bulk LPG for their operations.

Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota said on Thursday that all restrictions on commercial LPG cylinders had been withdrawn with immediate effect. He said the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas reviewed the situation and informed states of its decision to ease the curbs on commercial LPG sales.

Commercial LPG Supply Back To Pre-Crisis Levels

In a post on X, Kota said the Centre had decided to restore commercial LPG supplies to the levels prevailing before the crisis.

He also shared a letter sent by Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal to all states and Union Territories earlier in the day, communicating the decision.

“The Government of India has reviewed the temporary LPG supply restrictions imposed during the recent West Asia crisis and has decided to restore commercial LPG supplies to pre-crisis levels,” Kota said, quoting the Centre’s decision.

The ministry has ordered the withdrawal of sectoral restrictions on non-domestic, or commercial, packed LPG, with supply now returning to pre-crisis levels.

Bulk LPG Supply Resumes At 50% Of Earlier Consumption

The government has also resumed bulk LPG supply, which had been suspended at the start of the crisis.

Bulk LPG supplies may be restored up to 50 per cent of consumption levels recorded before the crisis, according to the decision communicated to states and Union Territories.

Centre Pushes Eligible Users Towards PNG

While restoring commercial LPG supplies, the Centre has asked consumers with access to piped natural gas, or PNG, to continue using it or move to it as a long-term measure.

The Petroleum Secretary said oil marketing companies must continue to capture data on all commercial and industrial consumers in their databases.

“A unified database may be maintained by sector across the 3 OMCs. Further, as already instructed, such commercial/bulk customers who have shifted to PNG shall remain on PNG,” Mittal wrote to states and Union Territories.

He added that other LPG customers who have access to PNG, are able to shift to it, or are already in the process of connecting to a local PNG network should be permanently moved to PNG.

Oil marketing companies have been asked to ensure that the transition continues in coordination with city gas distribution entities.

Relief For Commercial And Industrial Consumers

The withdrawal of restrictions is expected to provide relief to commercial and industrial consumers using non-domestic packed LPG and bulk LPG.

At the same time, the Centre has maintained its push for eligible commercial and bulk consumers to remain on PNG or shift permanently to the piped gas network.