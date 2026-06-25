Centre Increases Passport Fees; Revised Rates Effective From July 1

Passport fees have been increased, with the revised rates set to come into effect from 1 July 2026, following a notification by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The revised charges apply to fresh passport applications, renewals, Tatkal services and other passport-related facilities. However, the validity of passports remains unchanged.

Higher Fees From July 1

The fee for a standard 36-page passport has been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500, while a 60-page passport will now cost Rs 3,500, up from Rs 2,000.

Replacing a lost or damaged passport has also become more expensive. The fee for a 36-page booklet has been raised from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000, while a 60-page replacement passport will now cost Rs 6,000, up from Rs 3,500.

Tatkal passport charges have also been revised. A 36-page Tatkal passport will now cost Rs 5,000, compared with Rs 3,500 earlier, while the fee for a 60-page Tatkal passport has increased from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000.

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Children, PCC Fees And Concession

The cost of passports for children below 18 has also gone up. A new 36-page passport for minors will now cost Rs 1,750, up from Rs 1,000. Replacing a lost or damaged child's passport will now cost Rs 4,250, compared with Rs 2,000 earlier.

The fee for Police Clearance Certificates (PCC), Surrender Certificates and Global Entry Programme-related services has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 750.

The government has, however, retained a 10% concession on fresh passport applications for children up to eight years of age and senior citizens aged 60 years and above. The concession is available only for fresh passports and not for reissue.

Passport validity remains unchanged at 10 years for adults and five years, or until the holder turns 18, for minors, whichever is earlier.

The revised fee structure will be applicable across the country from July1,2026.

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