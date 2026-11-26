Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The group targeted synagogues in Cologne with explosives.

Germany's federal prosecutor's office on Thursday said it had ordered the arret of two Iraqi citizens in Germany who are believed to be members of a pro-Iranian terrorist group.

It identified the men as Mostafa Al-R. and Ameer J., and said that they were arrested in Heidelberg in Baden-Württemberg in the southwest, and in Cologne, several hours' drive to the north.

Officers from Germany's federal criminal police force carried out the arrests.

Prosecutors also announced searches and raids of 17 sites in total across three separate states, saying these were ongoing.

What accusations do the men face?

Prosecutors said the two men were "strongly suspected" of membership in a domestic terrorist organization.

They said that Mostafa Al-R. wa an associate of a man in the US known as Mohammad Al-Saadi, who is accused of setting up a group with the acronym HAYI that is thought to be "responsible for a series of attacks against US, Israeli and Jewish institutions in Europe from March 2026," in the aftermath of the outbreak of Donald Trump's war with Iran.

Mostafa Al-R. and Al-Saadi allegedly "founded a separate organization to prepare and carry out further attacks in Germany and Europe at the end of 2025."

Prosecutors say Ameer J. joined this group, gathering funds and "recruiting several external people to carry out explosive attacks."

"On the group's orders, unknown assailants headed on two consecutive nights in late March 2026 — presumably with explosives — to synagogues in Cologne and in one other European city," prosecutors wrote. "The plan was, for reasons as yet unknown, ultimately not carried out."

Prosecutors said that intelligence behind the arrests could be traced back to the federal domestic intelligence agency, the BfV.

More than 250 police officers from various forces were part of Thursday's operation.

Both suspects were expected to appear before judges later on Thursday for a decision on them being placed in investigative detention.

One other person is being sought as part of the investigation, with several others not currently suspected of criminal offenses affected by it.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)