Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsAmit Shah Begins Two-Day Assam Tour, To Launch Border Projects And Address Rally

Amit Shah Begins Two-Day Assam Tour, To Launch Border Projects And Address Rally

Amit Shah begins two-day Assam tour, to launch Vibrant Villages Programme and attend CRPF Day events.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 10:44 AM (IST)

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Assam for two days from Friday, during which he will launch 'Vibrant Villages Programme', an initiative focused on border infrastructure and livelihoods, in Cachar district and address a public meeting.

Shah, who was earlier expected to arrive in the state on Thursday night, will come around noon and visit the Natanpur border outpost, officials said.

He will then launch the 'Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) at Natanpur village and address a public meeting there, they said.

This is Shah's third visit since December 29 to poll-bound Assam, where the ruling BJP is aiming to retain power in the state for a third consecutive term.

Shah is also scheduled to leave for Agartala and arrive at Guwahati on Friday evening.

On Saturday, he will attend the CRPF's annual day parade here at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, the officials said.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the new campus of the 10th Assam police battalion at Kasutoli in Sonapur near here.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X, said, ''Assam is all set to welcome Adarniya @ Amit Shah ji tomorrow as he will dedicate a host of initiatives to the people to further our development journey. Adarniya Griha Mantri will also join the CRPF Day celebrations on 21st." Assam, with 126 assembly constituencies, is expected to go to polls in March-April, and the BJP's top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, are making frequent visits to the state. 

Related Video

Threat Probe: Mumbai Crime Branch Investigates Ransom Threat to Ranveer Singh

Also read
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 10:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
India News Amit Shah Assam Visit AMIT SHAH CRPF Day
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Amit Shah Begins Two-Day Assam Tour, To Launch Border Projects And Address Rally
Amit Shah Begins Two-Day Assam Tour, To Launch Border Projects And Address Rally
News
Scissors Discovered In Kerala Woman’s Abdomen Five Years After Operation
Scissors Discovered In Kerala Woman’s Abdomen Five Years After Operation
India
Stone-Pelting During Shivaji Jayanti Procession Triggers Tension In Karnataka’s Bagalkot
Stone-Pelting During Shivaji Jayanti Procession Triggers Tension In Karnataka’s Bagalkot
News
Stone-Pelting In Jabalpur: Clash Erupts Near Temple And Mosque In Sihora, Police Deployed
Stone-Pelting In Jabalpur: Clash Erupts Near Temple And Mosque In Sihora, Police Deployed
Advertisement

Videos

Threat Probe: Mumbai Crime Branch Investigates Ransom Threat to Ranveer Singh
KGMU Controversy: Action Begins Amid ‘Conversion & Sexual Exploitation’ Allegations in Lucknow
Jabalpur Tension: Stone-Pelting Between Two Groups Triggers Tension in Madhya Pradesh
Speeding SUV Sparks Chaos: Speeding Scorpio SUV Runs Amok in Indore, Four Injured
Breaking News: Violent Stone-Pelting Between Two Groups in Jabalpur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget