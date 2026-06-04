Iran War Escalates As Hezbollah Rejects Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire Terms

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hezbollah rejected Israel-Lebanon ceasefire; Israeli forces remained in south.

US House voted to curb Iran war; Trump dismissed it.

Iran's Quds Force demanded Israel's pre-war withdrawal from Lebanon.

Israel and Lebanon agree to ceasefire

Hezbollah rejects ceasefire deal brokered by US

Iran's Quds Force demanded Israel's withdrawal to pre-war positions in Lebanon

US House of Representatives votes to end military action in Iran

Keep reading here for the latest news related to the Iran war on June 4, 2026.

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Hezbollah chief demands 'comprehensive' ceasefire

Hezbollah rejected the terms of a ceasefire struck by the Lebanese and Israeli governments in US-mediated talks.

"The ceasefire must be comprehensive, without a separation between the south and the rest of Lebanon, and without the Israeli enemy having the freedom to kill," the Iran-backed group's leader, Naim Qassem, said.

He also urged Lebanon's government, which is not formally involved in the conflict and has limited influence over Hezbollah, to end direct negotiations with Israel.

Israel and Lebanon's government said the proposed "ceasefire is contingent on a complete cessation of Hezbollah fire and the evacuation of all Hezbollah operatives from the South Litani Sector." The Litani River runs around 30 kilometers (20 miles) north of the Israel-Lebanon border.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israeli forces would remain in southern Lebanon near the border and would not allow Lebanese citizens to return to their homes in the south of the country.

"As long as the occupation exists, the resistance will continue," Hezbollah's Qassem said.

Hezbollah is considered a terrorist organization by the US, Germany and several Sunni Arab countries, while the EU lists its armed wing as a terrorist group.

Trump dismisses House vote seeking to halt Iran action

US President Donald Trump dismissed a symbolic House vote aimed at halting US military action against Iran, calling it meaningless.

For the first time, the House of Representatives approved a war powers resolution to curb the three-month conflict, with four Republicans joining Democrats in voting in favor of the measure.

"The House voted, 4 bad Republicans and all of the Dumocrats (sic), to limit my War Powers, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump wrote on social media.

The vote defied Trump and highlighted growing divisions over the war, which has reshaped politics at in the United States and elsewhere.

Israel must withdraw to pre-war position in Lebanon — Iran's Quds Force

Israel must pull back to positions it held in Lebanon before the start of the US-Israel war on Iran, according to the head of the Quds Force, the foreign arm of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

"Supporting the resistance in Lebanon is the duty of all of us, and removing Israel from the region is an attainable goal for Muslims," Esmail Qaani said in a post on a domestic social media platform.

"The minimum demand of the resistance is the withdrawal of the usurping regime (Israel) to the position it held before the start of the 40-day war," he said.

READ: Gulf states face huge challenges as Iran war continues

The Iran war has affected not only the Islamic Republic but also caused economic and other turmoil across the entire Middle East.

Gulf states in particular have been forced to perform a balancing act as they seek to avoid being pulled into the conflict, which has now run for 100 days.

They are also looking at how to bolster their security and maintain their "safe" image at a time of growing uncertainty, with longstanding alliances now called into question.

DW is looking at the conundrums they are facing amid the conflict.

Peacekeeper killed in southern Lebanon — UN

A soldier from the UN's peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, UNIFIL, died on Thursday after being wounded by mortar shells that hit his position near Marjayoun the southeast of the country, the force said.

UNIFIL did not say who carried out the attack late on Wednesday night.

It said two other peacekeepers were wounded and that it had launched an investigation into the incident.

The death brings to seven the number of UNIFIL peacekeepers killed since the latest conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia erupted in March.

Serbia's Defense Ministry said in a statement cited by the AFP news agency that the peacekeeper killed was a Serbian national, naming him as Senior Sergeant Milovan Jovanovic.

According to UNIFIL, around 170 Serbian peacekeepers are taking part in the 7,500-strong force, which is deployed near the Blue Line, the 120-kilometer (75-mile) de facto border between Lebanon and Israel.

That puts it at the center of the fighting between the two sides.

Israeli strikes kill at least 9 in Gaza

Separate Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip on Thursday killed at least nine Palestinians, including five members of the same family, health officials said.

Medics in Gaza said Israeli planes launched pre-dawn ‌strikes on ⁠four

apartments, ⁠including the family's home.

At least 15 other people were wounded in the attacks, one of which also targeted the Al-Shati refugee camp to the west of Gaza City, where one person was killed, according to a civil defense agency spokesman.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the attacks.

The Gaza Strip still sees daily violence despite a ceasefire technically in effect since October between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Over half of the Palestianian territory is under Israeli military control in defiance of the ceasefire's terms.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, whose figures are considered reliable by the UN and other world bodies, Israel has killed at least 936 people in the Palestianian enclave since the truce began.

Israel began its offensive against Hamas in retaliation for an attack the group led in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, in which more 1,300 people, mostly civilians, were killed and more than 200 abducted.

US and Israel want to sow 'division' after their defeat — Khamenei

Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has accused the US and Israel of trying to split Iranian society after suffering a "decisive blow" in their war on the country.

In a written message, Khamenei said "the malicious enemy" was seeking to "plant the seeds of doubt, despair, fear, mistrust and division" among the public.

"In confronting these ill intentions, everyone must, through steadfastness, insight, preserving unity and cohesion ... neutralize their sinister plot," his message said.

The ⁠message ​was read ​out during ​ceremonies to mark the ‌anniversary of the death of ​the ⁠Islamic Republic's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini, as ⁠well ​as a major Shiite holiday.

Israeli defense minister claims 'freedom' to strike Beirut if Hezbollah attacks

Israel's military will continue to carry out operations in Lebanon and not withdraw for the time being, Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Thursday, despite the announcement of a new ceasefire.

Isarel and Lebanon on Wednesday had agreed to a pause hostilities, after talks brokered by the United States. As per the agreement, Lebanon-based and Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah is to stop all attacks on Israel and withdraw its fighters from the south of the Litani River in southern Lebanon.

Katz said Israeli forces would remain in southern Lebanon which it is occupying as part of a buffer zone, meant to protect northern Israeli communities from attacks.

Hundreds of thousands of Lebanese residents have been driven out of the region since Israel began it military operation there in March. Katz said they would not be allowed to return.

"The IDF will, at this stage, continue its fire and ground operations, remain in the security zone in Lebanon up to the Yellow Line — including in the Beaufort area — and without the return of the population, while continuing to dismantle terrorist infrastructure on the ground," he said.

Katz added that Isarel's military had the freedom, with American backing, "to strike Beirut in response to fire on Israeli communities and territory."

Lebanon says Israeli drone stikes continue

Meanwhile, Lebanon's state-run news agency reported that Israeli attacks continue in the country despite the fresh ceasefire attempt. There were at least two drone strikes in the morning on different vehicles in southern Lebanon, the National News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese civil defense authority urged people to be patient and not return to their homes prematurely.

While a ceasefire was initially agreed in early April, Israel and Hezbollah had continued to trade fire.

Kuwait says Iranian drone hit airport, one killed

Iranian drones struck and heavily damaged a passenger terminal at Kuwait's main airport on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring several others. The building had opened only Monday after a monthslong closure because of the war.

This is the latest strike in back-and-forth attacks between Iran and the US, as peace talks between Washington and Tehran appear to have stalled.

Kuwait briefly closed the airfield following the attack.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it didn't fire at the airport. Instead, it claimed that the terminal was damaged by a US-made interceptor that failed to hit Iranian missiles. Tehran did not provide any proof to support this claim.

US Central Command called the claim false and said on X that Iranian drones made a "deliberate, calculated and unjustified attack" on the airport.

Meanwhile, surveillance footage released by Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation showed the moment of impact from several angles.

India condemns attack on civilians

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait said that one person killed was an Indian national and that several other Indians were injured in the ordeal.

"We condemn the attack on the Kuwait International Airport today in which an Indian national has died and several of our nationals are injured. Since the onset of the conflict in West Asia, we have strongly urged that civilian population and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted," India's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Trump acknowledges calling Netanyahu "crazy"

US President Donald Trump admitted criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and calling him "crazy" in a phone call, adding that he was "a little bit perturbed" that Israel's strike on Lebanon were impacting his peace talks with Iran.

The US president acknowledged this during an interview to "Pod Force One" podcast. He also played down the tensions between the two, insisting that he and Netanyahu were solid.

"We've worked very well together. I like Bibi a lot. And I work very well with him," Trump said.

Netanyahu, in an interview with Merican Business News channel CNBC, also brushed the matter off saying that though they had "tactical disagreement," they "agree on the main things."

"He respects me. I respect him. We always find a way to work out our differences," the Israeli prime minister said.

Trump's comments a rare confirmation of the growing pressure he faces to end the Iran war, which threatends global commerce, economic stability in several nations and the president's own political future.

US lawmakers back resolution to end American military action in Iran

The US House of Representatives has backed a resolution seeking to halt American military action in Iran, in a symbolic but telling blow to US President Donald Trump, who is in the midst of peace talks with Tehran.

Four Republicans voted with the Democrats in favor of the war powers resolution, which had failed to pass on three previous occasions. Republicans hold a slim majority in the House of Representatives.

The move is symbolic, as the resolution would have to be approved by the Senate, where Republicans also hold a thin majority. If the Senate were to pass the measure, Trump would be expected to veto it.

Nevertheless, it is a sharp political message to Trump as Republicans and Democrats gear up for the critical midterm election in November.

"This is a loud and unambiguous message to Donald Trump on behalf of the American people: it's time to end his deeply unpopular and illegal war of choice in Iran," Democrats posted on X.

Welcome to our coverage

Talks between Washington and Tehran seem to have stalled in yet another effort to conclude the months-long conflict in the Middle East.

The US and Iran have sent conflicting messages in recent days, with Tehran saying on Wednesday "no tangible progress" had been made. That's while Trump is voicing optimism by telling reporters a deal could happen "over the weekend."

Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire on Wednesday, brokered by the US. However, the temporary pause is already being tested as Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah continue to trade fire.

In Kuwait, the military condemned an alleged Iranian drone strike on its airport, calling it a "criminal Iranian Aggression." Iran's Revolutionary Guards have denied responsibility for the attack and blamed it on an error of the US Patriot air defense system.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump acknowledged that he called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "crazy," and that Netanyahu was complicating Washington's peace talks with Iran.

We have all of this and more coming up. Stay tuned!

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)