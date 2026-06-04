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HomeNewsWorldLufthansa Aircraft Suffers Nose Gear Collapse In Germany

Lufthansa Aircraft Suffers Nose Gear Collapse In Germany

Several Lufthansa crew members were injured after the nose landing gear of a parked jumbo jet "unexpectedly retracted" at Frankfurt Airport.

By : Deutsche Welle | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 11:25 PM (IST)

Edited by: Sean Sinico

A Boeing 787 jetliner operated by Lufthansa experienced a nose gear collapse while parked at a gate at Frankfurt Airport on Thursday.

Lufthansa said several staff members were injured in the incident. Passengers had not yet boarded the flight bound for Los Angeles.

"Several employees were injured and are currently receiving medical attention," Lufthansa said in a statement.

Only Lufthansa crew members and ground staff were onboard.

What do we know about the incident?

The German flag-carrier said the incident involving the Boeing dreamliner took place around 12:45 p.m.

A Lufthansa spokesperson said that "the aircraft’s nose landing gear unexpectedly retracted" while the plane was parked.

The spokesperson added that technicians and support staff are at the scene, and an investigation into the "exact circumstances" is ongoing in cooperation with the relevant authorities.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)

 

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About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 11:25 PM (IST)
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Germany Lufthansa Aircraft Aircraft Suffers Nose Gear Collapse
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