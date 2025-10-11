Akhilesh Yadav’s Facebook Account Suspended; SP Blames BJP Government

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsAkhilesh Yadav’s Facebook Account Suspended; SP Blames BJP Government

Sources rejected the allegation, stating that the decision was taken by Meta, Facebook’s parent company, and that the government had no role in the action.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 09:09 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The official Facebook page of Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav was suspended on Friday evening, triggering a strong political response from his party.

Soon after the suspension, the Samajwadi Party accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of being behind the move. However, sources rejected the allegation, stating that the decision was taken by Meta, Facebook’s parent company, and that the government had no role in the action.

Alleged Violation Behind Suspension

The page was suspended for allegedly posting a “violent sexual post,” a HT report cited sources. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s account, followed by more than eight million users, was reportedly suspended around 6 PM, according to news agency PTI.

Platform For Political Outreach

Akhilesh Yadav’s Facebook page was a key medium for sharing his views, criticising government policies, and connecting with supporters across Uttar Pradesh. The suspension has sparked debate over social media accountability and political expression ahead of the upcoming elections.

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 09:09 AM (IST)
