Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesFire Breaks Out At Kanpur Metro Warehouse And Scrap Godown, Fire Tenders On Spot

Fire Breaks Out At Kanpur Metro Warehouse And Scrap Godown, Fire Tenders On Spot

A fire broke out at a Kanpur Metro warehouse and adjoining scrap godown; fire tenders are at the spot.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 09:34 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A major fire broke out on Saturday morning (October 11) near Morang Mandi in the Panki police station area of Kanpur, involving a Metro warehouse and an adjoining scrap godown. The incident has affected a significant commercial area.

Thick black smoke was seen billowing into the sky, indicating a large-scale fire. The dark, dense smoke suggests the presence of materials that produce heavy smoke, likely due to the contents of the warehouse and scrap godown.

Several fire tenders rushed to the scene, and firefighting operations are underway. Firefighters in red uniforms were actively seen working to control the blaze, while a JCB (backhoe loader) was used to clear debris and assist in accessing affected areas.

The fire has caused significant damage, with parts of the structures collapsed and interiors showing charred remains, including scrap metal and other debris. No injuries have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Further details on the incident and the extent of the loss are awaited.

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 08:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Fire Tenders Kanpur Breaking News ABP Live Metro Warehouse Fire Scrap Godown
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Akhilesh Yadav’s Facebook Account Suspended; SP Blames BJP Government
Akhilesh Yadav’s Facebook Account Suspended; SP Blames BJP Government
Cities
Fire Breaks Out At Kanpur Metro Warehouse And Scrap Godown, Fire Tenders On Spot
Fire Breaks Out At Kanpur Metro Warehouse And Scrap Godown, Fire Tenders On Spot
World
Trump Hits China With 100% Tariffs, May Cancel Xi Jinping Meeting
Trump Hits China With 100% Tariffs, May Cancel Xi Jinping Meeting
World
6 Injured As Gunman Attacks Ahmadi Worship Place in Pakistan
6 Injured As Gunman Attacks Ahmadi Worship Place in Pakistan
Advertisement

Videos

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan Escalates As Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Kabul | ABP News
Chandigarh IPS Y Puran Kumar Suicide: Suspense Deepens as Wife Challenges FIR, Demands Strict Action | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Prashant Kishor To Meet Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh', Says Sources | ABP News
42-Year-Old Professional Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman Passes Away, Heart Attack Confirmed As The Cause | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Seats Allotment To Be Announced Soon', Says Chirag Paswan | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Are You Training AI Without Knowing It
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget