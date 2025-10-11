Fire Breaks Out At Kanpur Metro Warehouse And Scrap Godown, Fire Tenders On Spot

A major fire broke out on Saturday morning (October 11) near Morang Mandi in the Panki police station area of Kanpur, involving a Metro warehouse and an adjoining scrap godown. The incident has affected a significant commercial area.

Thick black smoke was seen billowing into the sky, indicating a large-scale fire. The dark, dense smoke suggests the presence of materials that produce heavy smoke, likely due to the contents of the warehouse and scrap godown.

Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations are currently underway. The incident occurred near the Morang Mandi in the Panki police station area.

Several fire tenders rushed to the scene, and firefighting operations are underway. Firefighters in red uniforms were actively seen working to control the blaze, while a JCB (backhoe loader) was used to clear debris and assist in accessing affected areas.

The fire has caused significant damage, with parts of the structures collapsed and interiors showing charred remains, including scrap metal and other debris. No injuries have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Further details on the incident and the extent of the loss are awaited.