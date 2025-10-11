Trump Hits China With 100% Tariffs, May Cancel Xi Jinping Meeting

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a dramatic escalation of US-China trade tensions, President Donald Trump on Friday announced a fresh 100% tariff on Chinese imports and hinted he may cancel his upcoming summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The move reignites the long-simmering trade war between the world’s two largest economies, this time centered on China’s export curbs on rare earth minerals.

Trump said the new tariffs, alongside sweeping US export controls on “any and all critical software,” will take effect on November 1. He described the measures as retaliation against what he called Beijing’s “extraordinarily aggressive” trade actions.

“It is impossible to believe that China would have taken such an action, but they have, and the rest is history,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Markets React as Trade War Flares Again

The announcement rattled global markets. US indices tumbled, with the Nasdaq sliding 3.6% and the S&P 500 losing 2.7%, as investors braced for another round of economic confrontation between Washington and Beijing.

Currently, Chinese exports already face 30% tariffs imposed during Trump’s previous term, when he accused Beijing of unfair trade practices and complicity in the fentanyl crisis. China, in turn, has maintained 10% retaliatory tariffs on US goods.

Rare Earth Minerals at the Heart of the Clash

The latest confrontation was triggered by China’s decision to impose new export restrictions on rare earth minerals, elements vital for manufacturing everything from smartphones and electric vehicles to defense systems and renewable energy technology. China dominates global production of these critical materials.

“There is no way that China should be allowed to hold the world captive,” Trump declared, calling Beijing’s stance “very hostile.”

Trump Questions Need for Xi Meeting

The president also cast doubt on his plans to meet Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit later this month in South Korea. The meeting was to be their first face-to-face encounter since Trump’s return to the White House in January.

“I was to meet President Xi in two weeks, at APEC, in South Korea, but now there seems to be no reason to do so,” Trump posted. Beijing has yet to respond officially to Trump’s announcement.

“Strange Things Are Happening in China”

Earlier in the day, Trump hinted that a major move was coming, claiming “some very strange things are happening in China.” He accused Beijing of becoming “very hostile” despite what he described as six months of relatively good relations.

According to Trump, several countries had contacted Washington expressing anger over China’s “great trade hostility.” He alleged that China had been “lying in wait,” quietly preparing to tighten its grip on rare earth exports, a move he called “sinister and hostile.”

Still, Trump asserted that the US holds “monopoly positions” even stronger than China’s and warned he was now prepared to use them.

The outburst marks a sharp reversal from Trump’s tone just weeks ago when he emphasized the importance of his meeting with Xi and even spoke about a possible visit to China next year. The renewed tension follows months of cautious optimism that both nations might stabilize their fractured trade relationship after a series of tariff battles earlier in the year.

That truce, however, now appears fragile.

Wider Implications

Trump’s renewed tariff threat also has political undertones. He recently vowed to press Xi on US soybean purchases, a key issue for American farmers, one of his most crucial voter bases during the 2024 campaign.

Meanwhile, China announced new “special port fees” on US-made ships after Washington levied charges on Chinese-linked vessels earlier this year. The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) also said it had removed “millions” of listings for banned Chinese devices from online marketplaces.

“The Communist Party of China is engaged in a multi-prong effort to insert insecure devices into Americans' homes and businesses,” FCC commissioner Brendan Carr warned on X (formerly Twitter).