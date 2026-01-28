Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ajit Pawar Death: Supriya Sule Breaks Down In Tears, Says 'Devastated'

Ajit Pawar Death: Supriya Sule Breaks Down In Tears, Says ‘Devastated’

NCP chief Sharad Pawar visited the plane crash site in Baramati as investigators began preliminary assessments. Party workers and supporters gathered in large numbers, many visibly shaken.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 04:05 PM (IST)

Baramati was plunged into grief on Wednesday after reports said Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died in a crash landing of a charter aircraft earlier this morning. NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule and Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar were seen breaking down as they met members of the Pawar family. Sule later shared a WhatsApp status simply reading, “Devastated,” capturing the scale of the tragedy. Leaders and supporters have begun arriving in Baramati as the family reels from the sudden loss.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's wife - Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar break down as they meet members of the Pawar family in Baramati.

Ajit Pawar died in a crash landing of a charter plane in Baramati this morning. pic.twitter.com/QTcRZ6KyCx

— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2026

Sharad Pawar Visits Crash Site

NCP chief Sharad Pawar visited the plane crash site in Baramati as investigators began preliminary assessments. Party workers and supporters gathered in large numbers, many visibly shaken.

PM Modi Speaks To Sharad Pawar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Sharad Pawar to express condolences over the tragic loss, offering support during the difficult time.

Crash Details

Ajit Pawar was travelling in a VT-SSK charter plane from Mumbai to Baramati when the aircraft went down. Authorities said five other people on board were also killed. Further details on the cause of the crash are awaited.

Breaking News: CCTV Footage Shows Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash with Fireball, No Survivors in Baramati

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
