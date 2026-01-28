Who Are Sumit & Shambhavi? The Crew That Commanded Ajit Pawar's Final Flight To Baramati

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







What began as a routine political journey ended in catastrophe on January 28, 2026, when a chartered Learjet 45XR crashed near Baramati Airport in Pune district, killing all six people on board, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Aviation authorities confirmed that the aircraft went down while attempting to land, triggering a massive fire that left no chance of survival.

The jet, registered as VT-SSK, was operated by Delhi-based charter company VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd. It had departed Mumbai early in the morning and was nearing the end of its roughly one-hour flight when trouble reportedly developed close to the runway. Officials said the aircraft attempted a crash landing before bursting into flames, prompting a full-scale investigation by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Captain Sumit Kapoor: Pilot-in-Command

Captain Sumit Kapoor was the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) of the ill-fated flight. As the senior-most crew member, he bore responsibility for all key flight decisions, including approach, landing and emergency responses. Aviation sources indicated that Kapoor had significant experience flying business jets and was regarded as a seasoned professional within the charter aviation sector, as reported by DNA.

Officials associated with the operator said both the aircraft and the cockpit crew were experienced, adding to the shock surrounding the accident. As PIC, Kapoor would have been coordinating closely with air traffic control during the final approach into Baramati when the aircraft reportedly encountered difficulty.

Shambhavi Pathak: First Officer On Flight

The First Officer on board was Shambhavi Pathak, who assisted Captain Kapoor in flight operations, instrument monitoring and communication with air traffic control. Her role reflected the increasing presence of women in India’s corporate aviation space.

According to publicly available professional details, Pathak studied at Air Force Bal Bharati School and later earned a B.Sc. in Aeronautics/Aviation/Aerospace Science and Technology from the University of Mumbai. She underwent flight training at the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy and routinely operated chartered flights with senior commanders. On this journey, she formed part of the two-member flight crew.

VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd: The Charter Operator

Besides the two pilots and Ajit Pawar, those on board included Pawar’s personal security officer Vidit Jadhav and attendant Pinki Mali. All six were killed in the crash, officials confirmed.

The Learjet 45XR was owned and operated by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, a charter aviation firm reportedly led by Vijay Kumar Singh and Rohit Singh, reported Sunday Guardian. The company has been operating for over 15 years and provides charter services, medical evacuation flights, private jet leasing and empty-leg operations across cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bhopal. It employs more than 60 pilots.