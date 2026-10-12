Ajit Doval Speaks To Iran’s Security Chief, Discusses Issues Of Mutual Interest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Delhi concerned about diaspora, energy, seafarer safety.

India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval held a telephone conversation with Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, on Monday amid continuing tensions in West Asia and stalled efforts to resolve the conflict involving Iran and the United States. According to information shared by the Iranian side, the two officials exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

Doval-Rezaei Call

The details of the discussion between Doval and Rezaei have not been made public. The Iranian statement said the officials discussed regional and international developments, as well as matters of mutual interest between the two countries.

Dr. Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held a telephone conversation this evening with Shri Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser of the Republic of India, during which they exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest to the two countries. — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) October 12, 2026

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India’s Stand On West Asia

India has called on all sides to exercise restraint, avoid further escalation and prioritise civilian safety. New Delhi has also emphasised that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward to restore peace and stability in West Asia.

The conflict has raised concerns for India because of its large diaspora in the Gulf, dependence on regional energy supplies and the safety of Indian seafarers. New Delhi has opposed attacks on commercial shipping and stressed the importance of freedom of navigation through international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz.

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