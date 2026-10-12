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English NewsNewsAjit Doval Speaks To Iran’s Security Chief, Discusses Issues Of Mutual Interest

Ajit Doval Speaks To Iran’s Security Chief, Discusses Issues Of Mutual Interest

Ajit Doval spoke to Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei amid the US-Iran conflict, with both sides discussing regional and global developments.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 11:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New Delhi concerned about diaspora, energy, seafarer safety.

India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval held a telephone conversation with Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, on Monday amid continuing tensions in West Asia and stalled efforts to resolve the conflict involving Iran and the United States. According to information shared by the Iranian side, the two officials exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest. 

Doval-Rezaei Call

The details of the discussion between Doval and Rezaei have not been made public. The Iranian statement said the officials discussed regional and international developments, as well as matters of mutual interest between the two countries.

Also Read: New Footage Shows Moment Strike Hits Riyadh Airport, Hyderabad Man Among 13 Killed: WATCH

India’s Stand On West Asia

India has called on all sides to exercise restraint, avoid further escalation and prioritise civilian safety. New Delhi has also emphasised that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward to restore peace and stability in West Asia.

The conflict has raised concerns for India because of its large diaspora in the Gulf, dependence on regional energy supplies and the safety of Indian seafarers. New Delhi has opposed attacks on commercial shipping and stressed the importance of freedom of navigation through international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read: 1 Killed, 11 Injured In Fresh Attack On Riyadh Airport Day After Deadly Houthi Strike

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Oct 2026 11:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajit Doval Mohsen Rezaei Iran India Ties Iran US War Update
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