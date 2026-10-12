1 Killed, 11 Injured In Fresh Attack On Riyadh Airport Day After Deadly Houthi Strike

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Houthi strike killed thirteen, injured hundreds at Riyadh airport.

Sunday: one killed, eleven injured at Riyadh Terminal 4.

Saudi defenses intercepted missiles; Dammam airport confirmed struck.

Houthis claimed responsibility, warned against using Saudi airports.

One person was killed and 11 others injured after an unidentified projectile struck Terminal 4 of Riyadh's international airport on Sunday, Saudi authorities said, as the kingdom faced a fresh wave of attacks a day after a Houthi-claimed strike killed 13 people and wounded more than 300.

Saudi-led coalition forces in Yemen said the projectile hit the airport terminal and triggered a fire. The Saudi civil aviation authority confirmed the casualty figures, Reuters reported.

Saudi air defences also intercepted a cruise missile near King Khalid International Airport, coalition forces said. They subsequently reported intercepting and destroying a drone in the country's Eastern Province, along with a ballistic missile launched towards Khamis Mushait, the report stated.

Emergency alerts were issued in Abha, in southern Saudi Arabia, early Monday. The Saudi Civil Defence later said the danger had passed.

The latest attacks have raised questions about vulnerabilities in Saudi Arabia's defence capabilities as the kingdom continues its air campaign against the Houthis. The Iran-aligned group is engaged in a ground war in Yemen against the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.

Riyadh Airport Attack: Footage Shows Passengers Fleeing

The attack on Riyadh airport on Saturday killed 13 people, including one Indian and four Saudi nationals.

Footage broadcast by Saudi state television of Saturday's attack on Riyadh airport showed large numbers of religious pilgrims queuing at a gate before travelling to Islam's two holiest sites.

A bright orange flash sent people running in panic, while sections of the roof appeared to cave in.

The airport was shut following the attack, which was described as the deadliest in Saudi Arabia in more than a decade.

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Houthis Claim Strikes On Dammam Airport, Saudi Aramco Facilities

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack in a televised address on Sunday. He also said the group had targeted King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, as well as two facilities belonging to Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco, Reuters reported.

The Saudi government's media office and Aramco did not respond to requests for comment.

Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority confirmed late Sunday that Dammam's King Fahd International Airport had been struck. It said that "damage assessments and safety inspections of airport facilities are under way."

Flightradar24, a flight-tracking website, recorded several delays and cancellations involving arrivals and departures at Dammam airport on Sunday. The airport is the kingdom's third-largest.

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Houthis Warn Against Using Saudi Airports

The Houthis renewed their warning against using Saudi airports earlier on Sunday, urging people to take the group's warnings seriously, the report said.

"We urge everyone to take our warnings seriously, and Saudi Arabia bears responsibility for any failed interceptions," the group said.

Meanwhile, US aviation authorities issued a notice advising American airlines to exercise caution when flying to or over Saudi Arabia.