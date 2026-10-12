New Footage Shows Moment Strike Hits Riyadh Airport, Hyderabad Man Among 13 Killed: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom October 10 Riyadh airport strike killed 13, injuring hundreds.

Indian national Mohammed Yusuf among 13 fatalities identified.

Another projectile struck airport; Houthis warned against usage.

India condemned attacks, expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

New footage released by news outlet Al Arabiya shows the moment a strike hit King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as passengers, including Umrah pilgrims waiting to board flights, were inside the terminal. The October 10 attack killed 13 people and injured more than 300, according to Saudi authorities. An Indian national was among those killed, while 11 Indians were injured, the Indian embassy in Riyadh said.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Yusuf, a 46-year-old IT professional from Hyderabad. He was reportedly waiting near a check-in kiosk with his family to travel to Medina for Umrah when debris from the impact struck him. He later died in hospital. His wife and two children, who were accompanying him, were also injured and were reported to be in critical condition.

The Indian embassy said it was coordinating with local authorities and hospital officials to monitor the injured and provide assistance. It also said it would support Yusuf's family and facilitate the early repatriation of his mortal remains. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar condoled his death and said the embassy would extend all possible assistance to the bereaved family.

Saudi Authorities Identify Victims

The Saudi civil aviation authority identified the other victims as four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshi nationals and one person each from Palestine, the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Sudan.

The attack was followed by another incident on Sunday, when an unidentified projectile struck a passenger terminal at Riyadh airport, according to the Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The projectile hit the complex housing terminals 3 and 4, which handle domestic flights. Authorities did not immediately provide further details about the incident.

The airport remained closed, while schools in Riyadh shifted to online classes. The incidents came amid repeated attacks targeting Saudi airports and oil installations. Yemen's Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, has claimed responsibility for attacks on Saudi targets in recent days but had not claimed responsibility for Saturday's deadly airport strike at the time of the reports.

Al Arabiya shows footage of the moment yesterday’s Houthi attack struck King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, including Umrah pilgrims preparing to board their flights before the strike. https://t.co/Gp2xPdmkuK — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 11, 2026

Houthis Warn Against Using Saudi Airports

On Sunday, Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree warned airlines and travellers against using Saudi airports and airspace, saying they were vulnerable to attacks. Airports in Mecca and Medina were exempted from the warning.

India's Ministry of External Affairs strongly condemned the repeated attacks on Riyadh's main airport, including the October 10 strike. It described attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure as "completely unacceptable" and called for them to stop immediately.

New Delhi also expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and called for peace and normalcy to return to the region.