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English NewsNews'I Will Give Rs 5,00,00,000 Whoever Kills Aamir Khan': Jagadguru Paramhans

'I Will Give Rs 5,00,00,000 Whoever Kills Aamir Khan': Jagadguru Paramhans

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya backed Nitesh Rane's remarks on Aamir Khan and sparked outrage by announcing a Rs 5 crore reward for anyone who kills the actor.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 06:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Paramhans Acharya backed Rane, alleging Khan promotes
  • Acharya announced Rs 5 crore reward for killing Khan.

A fresh controversy has erupted over Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane's remarks on actor Aamir Khan's personal life. After Rane described the actor as the "brand ambassador of love jihad" over his marriages, Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, the head of Tapasvi Chhawani, publicly backed the minister and made a controversial statement targeting the actor.

Paramhans Acharya claimed that Aamir Khan's marriages to Hindu women were intended to promote what he described as "love jihad". Supporting Rane's remarks, he said they reflected "reality" rather than an allegation.

Also Read: Fatwa Issued Against Aamir Khan Over Marriage To Gauri Spratt: ‘Marrying A Non-Muslim Is Against Sharia’

'Whoever Kills Aamir Khan I Will Give Rs 5 Crore'

During his remarks, Paramhans Acharya announced a reward of Rs 5 crore for anyone who killed Aamir Khan and claimed that legal expenses would also be borne by him. He further alleged that such actions would discourage what he described as "love jihad".

He also claimed that people who allegedly "trap" Hindu women should not be spared and repeated his reward announcement, saying the amount would be delivered to the family of anyone who carried out such an act.

ALSO READ: Did Balochistan Declare Independence From Pakistan? Viral Letter Claims 85% Territory Under Its Control

Remarks On Ram Temple Donation Case

Paramhans Acharya also commented on the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case in Ayodhya.

He said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was constituted following directions from the Supreme Court, replacing the earlier trust through a decision of the Central government.

He expressed confidence in the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, saying it was being conducted honestly. He further alleged that those opposed to Lord Ram would continue to create controversy over the issue and also criticised Akhilesh Yadav and the INDIA bloc while referring to Tinnu Yadav.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who supported Nitesh Rane's remarks on Aamir Khan?

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, head of Tapasvi Chhawani, publicly backed Rane. He claimed Aamir's marriages to Hindu women promoted

What controversial reward did Paramhans Acharya announce?

Paramhans Acharya announced a Rs 5 crore reward for anyone who kills Aamir Khan. He also pledged to cover legal expenses and deliver the amount to the family.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 05:58 PM (IST)
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Aamir Khan Fatwa Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya
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