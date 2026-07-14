'I Will Give Rs 5,00,00,000 Whoever Kills Aamir Khan': Jagadguru Paramhans

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Paramhans Acharya backed Rane, alleging Khan promotes

Acharya announced Rs 5 crore reward for killing Khan.

A fresh controversy has erupted over Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane's remarks on actor Aamir Khan's personal life. After Rane described the actor as the "brand ambassador of love jihad" over his marriages, Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, the head of Tapasvi Chhawani, publicly backed the minister and made a controversial statement targeting the actor.

Paramhans Acharya claimed that Aamir Khan's marriages to Hindu women were intended to promote what he described as "love jihad". Supporting Rane's remarks, he said they reflected "reality" rather than an allegation.

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'Whoever Kills Aamir Khan I Will Give Rs 5 Crore'

During his remarks, Paramhans Acharya announced a reward of Rs 5 crore for anyone who killed Aamir Khan and claimed that legal expenses would also be borne by him. He further alleged that such actions would discourage what he described as "love jihad".

He also claimed that people who allegedly "trap" Hindu women should not be spared and repeated his reward announcement, saying the amount would be delivered to the family of anyone who carried out such an act.

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Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: On Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane calling actor Aamir Khan the 'brand ambassador of love jihad,' Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, Peethadheeshwar of Tapasvi Chhawani, says, "Given that Aamir Khan has married three times, and all three marriages were to Hindu… pic.twitter.com/HXUKFU5bme — IANS (@ians_india) July 14, 2026

Remarks On Ram Temple Donation Case

Paramhans Acharya also commented on the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case in Ayodhya.

He said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was constituted following directions from the Supreme Court, replacing the earlier trust through a decision of the Central government.

He expressed confidence in the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, saying it was being conducted honestly. He further alleged that those opposed to Lord Ram would continue to create controversy over the issue and also criticised Akhilesh Yadav and the INDIA bloc while referring to Tinnu Yadav.