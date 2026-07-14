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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesFatwa Issued Against Aamir Khan Over Marriage To Gauri Spratt: ‘Marrying A Non-Muslim Is Against Sharia’

Fatwa Issued Against Aamir Khan Over Marriage To Gauri Spratt: ‘Marrying A Non-Muslim Is Against Sharia’

A fatwa has been issued against actor Aamir Khan over his third marriage to his non-Muslim girlfriend, Gauri Spratt.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Maulana issued a fatwa regarding Aamir Khan's third marriage.
  • Marrying non-Muslims is impermissible, tarnishing Islam's image.
  • Such marriages are unlawful, sinful, and damage Sharia's reputation.
  • Maulana urged Muslims to uphold teachings and avoid misrepresentation.

A fatwa has been issued by Maulana Ibrahim Hussain, the Shahi Chief Mufti of the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta, over Aamir Khan’s third marriage to Gauri Spratt. He stated that, according to Islamic teachings, marrying a non-Muslim woman is not permissible. The fatwa comes after Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt solemnised their marriage under the Special Marriage Act at the actor’s Mumbai home in the presence of close friends and family. Aamir, 61, married Gauri, 47, on July 5.

‘Marrying A Non-Muslim Is Against Sharia’

Hussain said that marrying a non-Muslim is against Sharia and that anyone who does so should repent before Allah.

“Actor Aamir Khan has married for the third time. There is opposition to it as well. Some Muslim brothers are also protesting against it. Just yesterday, a non-Muslim brother asked me whether such a marriage is permissible in Islam and under Sharia. Can a Muslim man, a man of faith, marry a non-Muslim woman or not? What kind of act is this?” he added.

“Marrying a non-Muslim woman is against Sharia, and it tarnishes the name of Islam,” he told ABP News

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He went on to say that he issued a fatwa-e-aam in light of the teachings of the Quran. “I issued a fatwa-e-aam while referring to the Quran. I issued a public fatwa and explained Allah’s command as stated in the Quran: for Muslim men who are believers, marriage is permissible only with Muslim women and women who are believers. If a Muslim man marries a non-believing, polytheist woman, is such a marriage permissible or not? It is not permissible until she embraces the faith.”

‘It Is A Sin’

The Shahi Chief Mufti of the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta further tagged marrying a non-muslim person a “sin”.

“This is an unlawful (haram) act, and a person who does so is committing a sin. Such a person should repent before Allah and turn away from this sin. I issued this public fatwa and presented this opinion. It was also necessary to clarify this because today, across the world, the image of Islamic Sharia is associated with Muslims and their actions. Even non-Muslims judge Islam based on what Muslims do and believe that whatever Muslims practice is Allah’s command, the command of Sharia, and the way of the Prophet,” he further said, before adding, “So, when someone commits a wrongful act, it sends the wrong message, and Islam and Sharia become the direct targets. Allah’s command itself comes under scrutiny.”

ALSO READ| Baba Ramdev Reacts To Aamir Khan's Third Marriage With Gauri Spratt, Asks 'Why These New Antics At This Age?'

He said that if a Muslim does so, they would be regarded as having committed a sin under Sharia. The Maulana further said that such decisions harm the image of Sharia and Islam. He also appealed to Muslims to respect their religious teachings and avoid actions that could create misunderstandings and have a negative impact on society.

Frequently Asked Questions

What fatwa did Maulana Ibrahim Hussain issue regarding marriage?

Maulana Ibrahim Hussain issued a fatwa stating that marrying a non-Muslim woman is not permissible according to Islamic teachings. He referenced the Quran, clarifying that marriage is only allowed with Muslim women or believers.

Why is marrying a non-Muslim woman considered impermissible in Islam?

According to the Mufti, Islamic teachings and the Quran state that Muslim men can only marry Muslim or believing women. Marrying a non-believing or polytheist woman is not permissible unless she embraces the faith.

What are the consequences of a Muslim man marrying a non-Muslim woman, according to the fatwa?

Such an act is considered unlawful (haram) and a sin, tarnishing Islam's name. It sends a wrong message, causing misunderstandings and negatively impacting society's perception of Islam and Sharia.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 03:05 PM (IST)
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