Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maulana issued a fatwa regarding Aamir Khan's third marriage.

Marrying non-Muslims is impermissible, tarnishing Islam's image.

Such marriages are unlawful, sinful, and damage Sharia's reputation.

Maulana urged Muslims to uphold teachings and avoid misrepresentation.

A fatwa has been issued by Maulana Ibrahim Hussain, the Shahi Chief Mufti of the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta, over Aamir Khan’s third marriage to Gauri Spratt. He stated that, according to Islamic teachings, marrying a non-Muslim woman is not permissible. The fatwa comes after Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt solemnised their marriage under the Special Marriage Act at the actor’s Mumbai home in the presence of close friends and family. Aamir, 61, married Gauri, 47, on July 5.

‘Marrying A Non-Muslim Is Against Sharia’

Hussain said that marrying a non-Muslim is against Sharia and that anyone who does so should repent before Allah.

“Actor Aamir Khan has married for the third time. There is opposition to it as well. Some Muslim brothers are also protesting against it. Just yesterday, a non-Muslim brother asked me whether such a marriage is permissible in Islam and under Sharia. Can a Muslim man, a man of faith, marry a non-Muslim woman or not? What kind of act is this?” he added.

“Marrying a non-Muslim woman is against Sharia, and it tarnishes the name of Islam,” he told ABP News.

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He went on to say that he issued a fatwa-e-aam in light of the teachings of the Quran. “I issued a fatwa-e-aam while referring to the Quran. I issued a public fatwa and explained Allah’s command as stated in the Quran: for Muslim men who are believers, marriage is permissible only with Muslim women and women who are believers. If a Muslim man marries a non-believing, polytheist woman, is such a marriage permissible or not? It is not permissible until she embraces the faith.”

‘It Is A Sin’

The Shahi Chief Mufti of the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta further tagged marrying a non-muslim person a “sin”.

“This is an unlawful (haram) act, and a person who does so is committing a sin. Such a person should repent before Allah and turn away from this sin. I issued this public fatwa and presented this opinion. It was also necessary to clarify this because today, across the world, the image of Islamic Sharia is associated with Muslims and their actions. Even non-Muslims judge Islam based on what Muslims do and believe that whatever Muslims practice is Allah’s command, the command of Sharia, and the way of the Prophet,” he further said, before adding, “So, when someone commits a wrongful act, it sends the wrong message, and Islam and Sharia become the direct targets. Allah’s command itself comes under scrutiny.”

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He said that if a Muslim does so, they would be regarded as having committed a sin under Sharia. The Maulana further said that such decisions harm the image of Sharia and Islam. He also appealed to Muslims to respect their religious teachings and avoid actions that could create misunderstandings and have a negative impact on society.

