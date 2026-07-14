Did Balochistan Declare Independence From Pakistan? Here's What Viral Letter Claims

A statement circulating on social media, issued by the 'Republic of Balochistan,' claims it has declared independence. However, these claims have not been officially verified.
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Did Balochistan Declare Independence From Pakistan? Viral Letter Claims 85% Territory Under Its Control
A viral statement claims Balochistan has declared independence from Pakistan and controls 85% of the region. The claims remain unverified, with no official confirmation.
- Viral statement claims Balochistan declared independence from Pakistan.
- Statement details army control, new symbols, resource assumption.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Has Balochistan declared independence from Pakistan?
Have the claims of Balochistan's independence been officially verified?
No, the claims made in the viral statement have not been officially verified. No recognized international organization or sovereign government has announced recognition.
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