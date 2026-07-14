Did Balochistan Declare Independence From Pakistan? Here's What Viral Letter Claims

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English NewsNewsWorldDid Balochistan Declare Independence From Pakistan? Viral Letter Claims 85% Territory Under Its Control

Did Balochistan Declare Independence From Pakistan? Viral Letter Claims 85% Territory Under Its Control

A viral statement claims Balochistan has declared independence from Pakistan and controls 85% of the region. The claims remain unverified, with no official confirmation.

Written By : Neeraj Rajput |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral statement claims Balochistan declared independence from Pakistan.
  • Statement details army control, new symbols, resource assumption.

Balochistan has reportedly declared itself an independent country, dealing a fresh setback to Pakistan, according to a statement widely circulated on social media. The viral letter, issued in the name of the "Republic of Balochistan," claims that the region has declared independence from Pakistan.

The statement further claims that the Balochistan Army has taken control of 85 per cent of the territory. It also announces the adoption of a national flag, national anthem, new currency and an independent administrative system.


Did Balochistan Declare Independence From Pakistan? Viral Letter Claims 85% Territory Under Its Control

According to the viral statement, the new administration has assumed full control over the region's mineral resources, gas fields and coal mines. It also claims that a large number of personnel from Pakistan's security agencies have resigned and joined the Balochistan side.

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Long-Running Tensions In Balochistan

Balochistan has witnessed prolonged unrest and repeated protests against Pakistan. Demonstrators have frequently raised slogans against Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The latest claim of independence, if true, is likely to intensify challenges for Islamabad.

No Official Confirmation

However, the claims made in the viral statement have not been officially verified. No recognised international organisation or sovereign government has announced recognition of Balochistan as an independent country.

Violence Has Intensified In Recent Months

Violence has escalated in Balochistan in recent months, with ethnic Baloch insurgents and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants repeatedly targeting Pakistani security forces.

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According to the report, 109 militants have been killed since July 5, including 71 during Operation Shaban, a joint operation carried out by the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) and Balochistan Police. The report adds that the situation in the region has now changed significantly.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has Balochistan declared independence from Pakistan?

A statement circulating on social media, issued by the 'Republic of Balochistan,' claims it has declared independence. However, these claims have not been officially verified.

Have the claims of Balochistan's independence been officially verified?

No, the claims made in the viral statement have not been officially verified. No recognized international organization or sovereign government has announced recognition.

About the author Neeraj Rajput

Neeraj Rajput is working as Associate Editor with ABP News covering military & security issues. He has been with ABP News (and its earlier avatar Star News) from the past more than 14 years. Neeraj Rajput has been covering defence related issues in length and breadth of the country right from the Siachen glacier to under the sea in submarine and from Jammu & Kashmir to Thar desert in west to Nagaland & Manipur in the far-east. Apart from covering conflict news alongside China & Pakistan border, he has been among the few select Indian journalist who has covered world’s most fortified border, DMZ on North-South Korea (including the historical Korean summit on the Koreran border in 2018).
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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
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Balochistan Republic Of Balochistan
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