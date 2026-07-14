Did Balochistan Declare Independence From Pakistan? Here's What Viral Letter Claims

Balochistan has reportedly declared itself an independent country, dealing a fresh setback to Pakistan, according to a statement widely circulated on social media. The viral letter, issued in the name of the "Republic of Balochistan," claims that the region has declared independence from Pakistan.

The statement further claims that the Balochistan Army has taken control of 85 per cent of the territory. It also announces the adoption of a national flag, national anthem, new currency and an independent administrative system.





According to the viral statement, the new administration has assumed full control over the region's mineral resources, gas fields and coal mines. It also claims that a large number of personnel from Pakistan's security agencies have resigned and joined the Balochistan side.

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Long-Running Tensions In Balochistan

Balochistan has witnessed prolonged unrest and repeated protests against Pakistan. Demonstrators have frequently raised slogans against Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The latest claim of independence, if true, is likely to intensify challenges for Islamabad.

No Official Confirmation

However, the claims made in the viral statement have not been officially verified. No recognised international organisation or sovereign government has announced recognition of Balochistan as an independent country.

Violence Has Intensified In Recent Months

Violence has escalated in Balochistan in recent months, with ethnic Baloch insurgents and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants repeatedly targeting Pakistani security forces.

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According to the report, 109 militants have been killed since July 5, including 71 during Operation Shaban, a joint operation carried out by the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) and Balochistan Police. The report adds that the situation in the region has now changed significantly.