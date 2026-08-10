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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 10 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 10 August 2026:

  1. Maharashtra: Trainer Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Baramati Airstrip Months After Ajit Pawar Crash

    A Carver Aviation trainer aircraft veered off the runway during a training exercise at Baramati airstrip in Pune on Sunday. A pilot and cadet were onboard; no injuries were reported. Read More

  2. OPINION | Seven Years After Article 370, Jammu And Kashmir’s Economy And Tourism Show New Momentum

    Seven years after Article 370 was abrogated, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed major changes in infrastructure, connectivity, tourism, investment and economic activity. Read More

  3. ‘Avoid Making Remarks That Please BJP’: Venugopal Warns Tharoor Over Comments On Rahul Gandhi

    KC Venugopal urged Congress leaders to avoid remarks that could benefit the BJP, amid a row over Shashi Tharoor’s comments on Rahul Gandhi’s Gen Z outreach programme. Read More

  4. Trump May Drop Iran Nuclear Deal Push If Tehran Reopens Strait Of Hormuz: Report

    Trump may drop efforts for a formal Iran nuclear deal if Tehran fully reopens the Strait of Hormuz, The Wall Street Journal reports, amid Iran’s demands for US concessions. Read More

  5. MP Boy Goes Missing, Reaches Mumbai To Pursue Dream Of Acting In 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

    A 16-year-old boy went missing from Madhya Pradesh and was later found 900 km away in Mumbai. He reportedly left his home to pursue his dream of acting in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Read More

  6. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kangana Ranaut's Film Online

    Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will premiere on Zee 5 on 14 August. Inspired by the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the film honours the courage of Cama Hospital's healthcare workers. Read More

  7. WATCH: PM Modi Meets India's Commonwealth Games Medallists In Special Interaction

    PM Modi met India's Commonwealth Games medallists after their historic Glasgow campaign, praising their achievements while calling for stronger support for Indian sport. Read More

  8. Khalin Joshi Wins J&K Open By Nine Shots, Secures Second Title Of Season

    Khalin Joshi secured a dominant nine-shot victory at the J&K Open 2026 in Srinagar to claim his second DP World PGTI title of the season. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. 100% US Tariff Threat: India's Exporters Brace For Fresh Trade Shock Over Russian Oil

    India's $80 billion merchandise export market in the US could face fresh uncertainty if Washington moves ahead with additional tariffs linked to Russian oil purchases. Read More

Before You Go

Jharkhand: Jharkhand Government Holds Third Round of Talks With Student Groups Ahead of Assembly Gherao

Published at : 10 Aug 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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