Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 10 August 2026:

Maharashtra: Trainer Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Baramati Airstrip Months After Ajit Pawar Crash A Carver Aviation trainer aircraft veered off the runway during a training exercise at Baramati airstrip in Pune on Sunday. A pilot and cadet were onboard; no injuries were reported. Read More OPINION | Seven Years After Article 370, Jammu And Kashmir’s Economy And Tourism Show New Momentum Seven years after Article 370 was abrogated, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed major changes in infrastructure, connectivity, tourism, investment and economic activity. Read More ‘Avoid Making Remarks That Please BJP’: Venugopal Warns Tharoor Over Comments On Rahul Gandhi KC Venugopal urged Congress leaders to avoid remarks that could benefit the BJP, amid a row over Shashi Tharoor’s comments on Rahul Gandhi’s Gen Z outreach programme. Read More Trump May Drop Iran Nuclear Deal Push If Tehran Reopens Strait Of Hormuz: Report Trump may drop efforts for a formal Iran nuclear deal if Tehran fully reopens the Strait of Hormuz, The Wall Street Journal reports, amid Iran’s demands for US concessions. Read More MP Boy Goes Missing, Reaches Mumbai To Pursue Dream Of Acting In 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' A 16-year-old boy went missing from Madhya Pradesh and was later found 900 km away in Mumbai. He reportedly left his home to pursue his dream of acting in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Read More Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kangana Ranaut's Film Online Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will premiere on Zee 5 on 14 August. Inspired by the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the film honours the courage of Cama Hospital's healthcare workers. Read More WATCH: PM Modi Meets India's Commonwealth Games Medallists In Special Interaction PM Modi met India's Commonwealth Games medallists after their historic Glasgow campaign, praising their achievements while calling for stronger support for Indian sport. Read More Khalin Joshi Wins J&K Open By Nine Shots, Secures Second Title Of Season Khalin Joshi secured a dominant nine-shot victory at the J&K Open 2026 in Srinagar to claim his second DP World PGTI title of the season. Read More TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More 100% US Tariff Threat: India's Exporters Brace For Fresh Trade Shock Over Russian Oil India's $80 billion merchandise export market in the US could face fresh uncertainty if Washington moves ahead with additional tariffs linked to Russian oil purchases. Read More