The flight returned mid-air because the aircraft operating, a Boeing 777-200 LR, did not have the necessary landing clearance in Canada. This was due to an operational lapse.
13-Hour Flight To Nowhere: Air India Blunder Grounds Vancouver Trip
Following the cancellation, passengers were provided hotel accommodation. On March 20, they were flown to Vancouver on the correct aircraft, a Boeing 777-300 ER.
An Air India flight from Delhi to Vancouver was forced to return mid-air after an operational lapse left the aircraft without landing clearance in Canada. The incident caused inconvenience to hundreds of passengers and led to significant losses for the airline.
The flight AI 185, which departed on March 19, 2026, was operated using a Boeing 777-200 LR aircraft (VT-AEI), the last of its kind in Air India’s fleet. However, permission to land in Canada had been granted only for the Boeing 777-300 ER, not the 777-200 LR.
Error Identified Hours After Take-Off
The oversight was discovered nearly four hours into the journey, when ground staff realised that the aircraft in operation did not have the necessary landing clearance at Vancouver airport. The required check, which should have been completed prior to departure, had been missed.
Pilot Instructed To Return
Upon identifying the error, ground staff instructed the pilot to execute a U-turn. The aircraft turned back and, after a total flight duration of approximately 13 hours, landed safely back in Delhi.
Passengers Accommodated, Alternate Flight Arranged
Following the cancellation, passengers were provided hotel accommodation. On March 20, they were flown to Vancouver on the correct aircraft, a Boeing 777-300 ER.
Airline Response
The airline stated that the flight returned due to an operational reason and that the decision was taken in accordance with standard operating procedures. It also apologised to passengers for the inconvenience caused.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did the Air India flight from Delhi to Vancouver have to turn back?
When was the landing clearance issue discovered?
The oversight was discovered nearly four hours into the journey by ground staff, who realized the aircraft was not cleared to land in Vancouver.
What happened to the passengers after the flight returned to Delhi?
Passengers were provided with hotel accommodation. An alternate flight to Vancouver was arranged for them on the following day using the correct aircraft.
What type of aircraft was operating the flight that had to return?
The flight AI 185 was operated using a Boeing 777-200 LR aircraft, which was the last of its kind in Air India's fleet.