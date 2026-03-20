13-Hour Flight To Nowhere: Air India Blunder Grounds Vancouver Trip

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An Air India flight from Delhi to Vancouver was forced to return mid-air after an operational lapse left the aircraft without landing clearance in Canada. The incident caused inconvenience to hundreds of passengers and led to significant losses for the airline.

The flight AI 185, which departed on March 19, 2026, was operated using a Boeing 777-200 LR aircraft (VT-AEI), the last of its kind in Air India’s fleet. However, permission to land in Canada had been granted only for the Boeing 777-300 ER, not the 777-200 LR.

Error Identified Hours After Take-Off

The oversight was discovered nearly four hours into the journey, when ground staff realised that the aircraft in operation did not have the necessary landing clearance at Vancouver airport. The required check, which should have been completed prior to departure, had been missed.

Pilot Instructed To Return

Upon identifying the error, ground staff instructed the pilot to execute a U-turn. The aircraft turned back and, after a total flight duration of approximately 13 hours, landed safely back in Delhi.

Passengers Accommodated, Alternate Flight Arranged

Following the cancellation, passengers were provided hotel accommodation. On March 20, they were flown to Vancouver on the correct aircraft, a Boeing 777-300 ER.

Airline Response

The airline stated that the flight returned due to an operational reason and that the decision was taken in accordance with standard operating procedures. It also apologised to passengers for the inconvenience caused.