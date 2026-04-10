'NDA Could Reach Triple Digits’: Himanta Sarma Hails Assam Voters After Record 85.91% Turnout

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Counting on May 4 will reveal results of this 'historic' election.

Assam recorded a historic voter turnout in its Assembly elections, with participation crossing 85 per cent. Following this, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma indicated that the BJP-led NDA could be headed for a strong mandate.

With counting scheduled for May 4, Sarma said early trends in participation and voter behaviour suggest a highly competitive contest, while also cautioning against drawing conclusions too soon. He also thanked the voters for "taking elections and democracy seriously" after the record turnout.

Record Turnout Across Assam

According to official data, Assam registered a turnout of 85.91 per cent, the highest in the state’s electoral history. Female participation stood at 85.96 per cent, slightly higher than male turnout at 84.80 per cent, while third gender turnout was 36.84 per cent.

Sarma on Thursday pointed to increased participation across communities, hinting at a strong performance by the BJP-led NDA. Speaking after polling, the Assam CM highlighted a shift in voting patterns, noting that communities traditionally recording lower turnout had participated more actively this time. He added that the increased participation reflects a broader engagement in the electoral process.

"The Muslim community of Bangladeshi origin used to have a voter turnout of 95 to 96 per cent, but in the rest of the Assamese society, the voter turnout would be around 75-76%. This time, there was a competition between both communities, and I think the overall polling percentage will be around 86-87%...Traditionally, the societies that actively participate in voting have certainly voted in higher numbers, but the society where traditionally there isn't much voting has also participated enthusiastically this time... It's not right to talk about the election results too early, but it wouldn't be surprising if the BJP-led alliance NDA reaches triple digits," he said.

Hailing voters in Assam for casting ballots in record numbers, Sarma said: "In some places, turnout among our people has reached 92% to 95%. This itself gives a clear indication of who will win or lose the election. I would like to thank the people of Assam for finally taking democracy and elections seriously, and for learning to use the most powerful instrument in their hands, their vote, for their own survival."

#WATCH | Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "The Muslim community of Bangladeshi origin used to have a voter turnout of 95 to 96 per cent, but in the rest of the Assamese society, the voter turnout would be around 75-76%. This time, there was a competition… pic.twitter.com/hNNuvllERT — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2026

Early Signals From Key Seats

The chief minister also pointed to early indications from select constituencies, including Muslim-majority seats, suggesting a competitive performance by the NDA and its allies.

"According to my initial assessment, our alliance partner, the AGP (Asom Gana Parishad), has already won two Muslim-majority seats, or is on the verge of victory in them. The BJP, too, has put up a tough fight in one Muslim-majority seat. We might win that seat, or we could lose it by a margin of a few thousand votes. All in all, women and the youth have voted for Assam's identity, voted against infiltrators, and this time, the people have cast their votes to preserve Assam's culture," he said.

Assam CM Hails ‘Historic’ Participation

Earlier, in a post on X, Sarma described the election as a “historic” moment, framing it as a broader movement beyond politics.

"What we set out to do was not merely fight an election, but to turn it into a movement -- a movement to protect our civilisational values, our culture, and our land. Today, for the first time, our people have come out in unprecedented numbers -- voting shoulder to shoulder, matching and even surpassing our opponents in turnout. In many polling booths, participation is crossing 95%. This is not ordinary. This is historic," he said.

Sarma said the voting reflected a larger sentiment among the electorate.

"This itself gives a clear indication of who will win or lose the election. I would like to thank the people of Assam for finally taking democracy and elections seriously, and for learning to use the most powerful instrument in their hands, their vote, for their own survival," he said.

Votes for the Assam Assembly elections will be counted on May 4, with the high turnout and political messaging setting the stage for a closely watched outcome.