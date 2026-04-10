Despite reports of a ceasefire with Iran, Israel continues heavy attacks on Lebanon, keeping regional tensions high.
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Iran FM Warns US On Netanyahu, Says Don’t Let Him ‘Kill Diplomacy’
Iran warns US it is “prepared” if Israel derails diplomacy, as Lebanon strikes continue ahead of crucial peace talks in Islamabad.
- Iran warns US against Netanyahu derailing peace talks.
- Netanyahu's trial resumption linked to Lebanon ceasefire.
- Israel continues Lebanon attacks despite reported ceasefire.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current situation between Israel and Lebanon?
What warning did Iran's Foreign Minister issue to the US?
He warned the US against allowing Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to derail the peace process, calling it a foolish choice.
What is Iran's stance on a ceasefire and potential US actions?
Iran believes an important ceasefire has been achieved and is prepared if the US allows Netanyahu to destroy diplomacy.
What did Iran's Foreign Minister discuss with other global counterparts?
Araghchi discussed the ceasefire, Iran's responsible actions, and called for international action against Israel's alleged violations.
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