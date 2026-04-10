Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIran FM Warns US On Netanyahu, Says Don’t Let Him ‘Kill Diplomacy’

Iran FM Warns US On Netanyahu, Says Don’t Let Him ‘Kill Diplomacy’

Iran warns US it is “prepared” if Israel derails diplomacy, as Lebanon strikes continue ahead of crucial peace talks in Islamabad.

By : ABP Live News, ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 12:04 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran warns US against Netanyahu derailing peace talks.
  • Netanyahu's trial resumption linked to Lebanon ceasefire.
  • Israel continues Lebanon attacks despite reported ceasefire.

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Seyed Abbas Araghchi has issued a stark warning to the United States, cautioning that ongoing Israeli military actions risk derailing fragile diplomatic efforts with Iran. Just ahead of high-stakes negotiations in Islamabad, Araghchi made it clear that Tehran is wary of external disruptions to the peace process, particularly from Israel.

Araghchi’s Warning Sets Tone Before Talks

Taking to X, Seyed Abbas Araghchi said, "Netanyahu's criminal trial resumes on Sun. A region-wide ceasefire, incl in Lebanon, would hasten his jailing. If the U S. wishes to crater its economy by letting Netanyahu kill diplomacy, that would ultimately be its choice. We think that would be dumb but are prepared for it."

ALSO READ: US-Iran Talks Set In Pakistan; Islamabad Declares 2-Day Holiday, Tightens Security

Israel Rejects Ceasefire Scope, Keeps Up Strikes

Despite reports of a ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asserted that operations in Lebanon will continue, particularly against Hezbollah targets.

Israeli strikes have reportedly caused heavy casualties, with a major attack killing over 300 people and injuring more than 1,100 shortly after the ceasefire was announced. More recent operations have added to the toll, keeping the region on edge.

The Israeli military also claimed it eliminated Ali Youssef Harshi in a Beirut strike, identifying him as a close aide to Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem.

Diplomatic Push Intensifies Across Capitals

Even as hostilities persist, Iran has stepped up diplomatic engagement. Araghchi has spoken with key global counterparts, including Sergey Lavrov, to reinforce the need for adherence to the ceasefire framework.

Tehran has indicated that safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz could be maintained temporarily if commitments are honoured—highlighting the broader economic stakes tied to the conflict.

Pressure Mounts For De-escalation

European leaders have also weighed in, with Jean-Noël Barrot calling for an end to Israeli strikes, while José Manuel Albares labelled attacks on Iran as “illegal” and urged restraint.

 

Related Video

Breaking: Islamabad Peace Talks in Doubt as Iran Media Claims Delegation Withheld

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current situation between Israel and Lebanon?

Despite reports of a ceasefire with Iran, Israel continues heavy attacks on Lebanon, keeping regional tensions high.

What warning did Iran's Foreign Minister issue to the US?

He warned the US against allowing Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to derail the peace process, calling it a foolish choice.

What is Iran's stance on a ceasefire and potential US actions?

Iran believes an important ceasefire has been achieved and is prepared if the US allows Netanyahu to destroy diplomacy.

What did Iran's Foreign Minister discuss with other global counterparts?

Araghchi discussed the ceasefire, Iran's responsible actions, and called for international action against Israel's alleged violations.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 10 Apr 2026 12:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Abbas Araghchi Iran Israel Conflict
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Iran FM Warns US On Netanyahu, Says Don’t Let Him ‘Kill Diplomacy’
Iran FM Warns US On Netanyahu, Says Don’t Let Him ‘Kill Diplomacy’
World
US-Iran Talks Set In Pakistan; Islamabad Declares 2-Day Holiday, Tightens Security
US-Iran Talks Set In Pakistan; Islamabad Declares 2-Day Holiday, Tightens Security
World
NASA Confirms Artemis II Astronauts Are Halfway Home; April 11 Splashdown Set
NASA Confirms Artemis II Astronauts Are Halfway Home; April 11 Splashdown Set
World
'Can't Be Tolerated': Netanyahu Slams Pak's 'Outrageous' Post Calling Israel 'Evil, Curse For Humanity'
Pak's Khawaja Asif Calls Israel 'Evil, Curse For Humanity'; Netanyahu Hits Back
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Islamabad Peace Talks in Doubt as Iran Media Claims Delegation Withheld
Breaking: Ceasefire Claims Amid Continuing Israel–Lebanon Strikes; High-Level Talks Expected in Islamabad
Global Alert: Ceasefire Confusion Deepens as Lebanon Burns and Global Powers Clash
Update: Middle East on Edge as Strikes, Retaliation and High-Stakes Talks Collide
Ground Report: Pro-Government Rally Erupts in Tehran Amid Rising Regional Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Military Theaterisation Will Impact India's External Relations, Coordination Is Key
Opinion
Embed widget