Iran FM Warns US On Netanyahu, Says Don’t Let Him ‘Kill Diplomacy’

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Seyed Abbas Araghchi has issued a stark warning to the United States, cautioning that ongoing Israeli military actions risk derailing fragile diplomatic efforts with Iran. Just ahead of high-stakes negotiations in Islamabad, Araghchi made it clear that Tehran is wary of external disruptions to the peace process, particularly from Israel.

Araghchi’s Warning Sets Tone Before Talks

Taking to X, Seyed Abbas Araghchi said, "Netanyahu's criminal trial resumes on Sun. A region-wide ceasefire, incl in Lebanon, would hasten his jailing. If the U S. wishes to crater its economy by letting Netanyahu kill diplomacy, that would ultimately be its choice. We think that would be dumb but are prepared for it."

Netanyahu's criminal trial resumes on Sun. A region-wide ceasefire, incl in Lebanon, would hasten his jailing.



If the U S. wishes to crater its economy by letting Netanyahu kill diplomacy, that would ultimately be its choice. We think that would be dumb but are prepared for it. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 9, 2026

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Israel Rejects Ceasefire Scope, Keeps Up Strikes

Despite reports of a ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asserted that operations in Lebanon will continue, particularly against Hezbollah targets.

Israeli strikes have reportedly caused heavy casualties, with a major attack killing over 300 people and injuring more than 1,100 shortly after the ceasefire was announced. More recent operations have added to the toll, keeping the region on edge.

The Israeli military also claimed it eliminated Ali Youssef Harshi in a Beirut strike, identifying him as a close aide to Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem.

Diplomatic Push Intensifies Across Capitals

Even as hostilities persist, Iran has stepped up diplomatic engagement. Araghchi has spoken with key global counterparts, including Sergey Lavrov, to reinforce the need for adherence to the ceasefire framework.

Tehran has indicated that safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz could be maintained temporarily if commitments are honoured—highlighting the broader economic stakes tied to the conflict.

Pressure Mounts For De-escalation

European leaders have also weighed in, with Jean-Noël Barrot calling for an end to Israeli strikes, while José Manuel Albares labelled attacks on Iran as “illegal” and urged restraint.