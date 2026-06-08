Working Under Intense Sun For Long Hours? Tips To Stay Safe In Scorching Heat

Stay Hydrated And Recover The Right Way

One of the most common mistakes in hot weather is drinking water only when thirsty. By then, dehydration has already begun. Experts suggest taking small, regular sips of water throughout the day instead of large amounts at once. Drinks like ORS, coconut water, lemon water, and buttermilk are especially helpful because they restore electrolytes such as sodium and potassium, which are lost through sweat. These help maintain energy levels and prevent cramps and fatigue.

ALSO READ | Doing Nothing Is The New Self-Care? Inside The Viral ‘French Sunday’ Trend

Wearing loose, breathable, light-coloured clothing also helps the body stay cooler by allowing better air circulation. After returning from work in the heat, the body should be allowed to cool down gradually. Avoid rushing straight into strong AC or fan air, as sudden temperature changes can shock the system. A normal or mildly cool shower can help regulate body temperature, followed by light food and water-rich fruits like watermelon, cucumber, and muskmelon to aid recovery.

Early Signs To Prevent Heat Illness

Heat-related illness often begins with subtle warning signs such as headache, dizziness, weakness, excessive sweating, or mild confusion. These symptoms should not be ignored, as they indicate that the body is under heat stress.

ALSO READ | ABP Live Doc Talk | Why Women Are More Prone To UTIs And The Risks Of Holding Urine

If the condition worsens, such as vomiting, rapid heartbeat, or fainting, it may be heatstroke, which requires immediate attention. Moving to a shaded or cool area, resting, and hydrating are the first steps, followed by medical help if needed