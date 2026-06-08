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HomeLifestyleWorking Under Intense Sun For Long Hours? Tips To Stay Safe In Scorching Heat

Working Under Intense Sun For Long Hours? Tips To Stay Safe In Scorching Heat

Working for long hours in extreme heat can be dangerous and may lead to dehydration or heat exhaustion. It is therefore essential to stay cautious and follow daily safety and care measures.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Seek immediate medical attention for severe heatstroke symptoms.
Working in extreme heat isn’t just exhausting; it can quickly become dangerous if the body overheats. Heatstroke and dehydration often develop gradually, especially among people who spend long hours outdoors. Here’s a simple, practical guide to stay safe during peak summer conditions. Temperatures in the summer are becoming more extreme, often reaching 42-45°C in many regions. For outdoor workers such as labourers, delivery personnel, traffic police, and farmers, this level of heat can put significant strain on the body and drain energy rapidly. The body naturally cools itself through sweating, but in extreme heat and humidity, this system becomes less effective. As a result, the body loses fluids and essential salts faster, increasing the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke.

Stay Hydrated And Recover The Right Way

One of the most common mistakes in hot weather is drinking water only when thirsty. By then, dehydration has already begun. Experts suggest taking small, regular sips of water throughout the day instead of large amounts at once. Drinks like ORS, coconut water, lemon water, and buttermilk are especially helpful because they restore electrolytes such as sodium and potassium, which are lost through sweat. These help maintain energy levels and prevent cramps and fatigue.

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Wearing loose, breathable, light-coloured clothing also helps the body stay cooler by allowing better air circulation. After returning from work in the heat, the body should be allowed to cool down gradually. Avoid rushing straight into strong AC or fan air, as sudden temperature changes can shock the system. A normal or mildly cool shower can help regulate body temperature, followed by light food and water-rich fruits like watermelon, cucumber, and muskmelon to aid recovery.

 Early Signs To Prevent Heat Illness

Heat-related illness often begins with subtle warning signs such as headache, dizziness, weakness, excessive sweating, or mild confusion. These symptoms should not be ignored, as they indicate that the body is under heat stress.

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If the condition worsens, such as vomiting, rapid heartbeat, or fainting, it may be heatstroke, which requires immediate attention. Moving to a shaded or cool area, resting, and hydrating are the first steps, followed by medical help if needed

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the early warning signs of heat-related illness?

Early signs include headache, dizziness, weakness, excessive sweating, or mild confusion. These symptoms indicate that the body is under heat stress and should not be ignored.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Summer Summer Drinks Health Heat
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