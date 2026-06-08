Early signs include headache, dizziness, weakness, excessive sweating, or mild confusion. These symptoms indicate that the body is under heat stress and should not be ignored.
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Working Under Intense Sun For Long Hours? Tips To Stay Safe In Scorching Heat
Working for long hours in extreme heat can be dangerous and may lead to dehydration or heat exhaustion. It is therefore essential to stay cautious and follow daily safety and care measures.
- Seek immediate medical attention for severe heatstroke symptoms.
Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )
Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator
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