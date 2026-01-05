Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleWinter Dishwashing Tips: Wash Utensils Comfortably Without A Geyser In Cold Weather

Winter Dishwashing Tips: Wash Utensils Comfortably Without A Geyser In Cold Weather

Struggling with freezing water while washing dishes? Try these simple winter dishwashing tips to keep your hands warm, protected and comfortable, even without a geyser.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 04:31 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

When winter arrives, even the simplest daily chores start feeling like a challenge, especially washing utensils in icy water. The moment cold water touches your hands, it feels like a shockwave, leaving your fingers numb, stiff and irritated within minutes. Not every home has a geyser, and installing one isn’t always practical. Thankfully, with a few clever and affordable tricks, you can wash your dishes comfortably, protect your hands from the cold, and make winter kitchen duties far more bearable. Here’s how.

ALSO READ: Chilling 2026 Warning: Psychic Who ‘Predicted Covid’ And Baba Vanga Make The Same Shocking Prediction For This Year

Wear Dishwashing Gloves: Your Winter Lifesave

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

 

The easiest and most effective solution for winter dishwashing is wearing proper dishwashing gloves. Thick rubber or silicone gloves prevent your skin from coming into direct contact with freezing water, keeping your hands warm and comfortable throughout the task. They also protect against dryness, irritation and detergent damage, which becomes worse in cold weather.

Modern winter gloves now come with inner cotton or fleece lining, providing extra insulation against the cold. With gloves on, you can wash utensils for longer without discomfort, and your skin stays soft and irritation-free. They also protect you from germs and harsh chemicals, making them a must-have winter kitchen essential.

Where To Buy The Right Gloves

Dishwashing gloves are widely available at local grocery shops, supermarkets and hardware stores. Online shopping platforms also offer a variety of options, allowing you to choose the perfect size, thickness and lining according to your needs and budget.

Always select the correct size so your grip remains strong and utensils don’t slip while washing. Once purchased, a good-quality pair of gloves can last for weeks, making winter dishwashing significantly easier and more pleasant.

Why This Simple Trick Works So Well

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Cold water constricts blood vessels, reducing circulation in your fingers and causing numbness and pain. Gloves create a protective barrier that preserves warmth and prevents direct exposure, keeping your hands comfortable and functional. This simple habit transforms one of winter’s most dreaded chores into a manageable and even relaxing routine.

Related Video

Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament Ahead Of Budget Presentation Today | ABP News

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kitchen Tips Winter Dishwashing Tips Home Care India Cold Weather Hacks
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ram Rahim Granted 40-day Parole Again, 15th Release Since 2017 Conviction
Ram Rahim Granted 40-day Parole Again, 15th Release Since 2017 Conviction
India
Delay In Trial Doesn't Operate As 'Trump Card': SC To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Delay In Trial Doesn't Operate As 'Trump Card': SC To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
India
Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India Over Russian Oil, Says 'Modi Knew I Wasn't Happy'
Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India Over Russian Oil, Says 'Modi Knew I Wasn't Happy'
IPL
IPL Broadcast Banned In Bangladesh After Mustafizur Rahman-KKR Controversy
IPL Broadcast Banned In Bangladesh After Mustafizur Rahman-KKR Controversy
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar
Maharashtra News: Pune Man Dies by Suicide Alleging Harassment by NCP Candidate
Mumbai News: Thackeray Brothers Hold Joint Rally After Manifesto Release
Tamil Nadu News: Amit Shah Targets DMK, BJP Launches Poll Campaign in Pudukkottai
Delhi News: Supreme Court to Decide on Bail Plea of Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
Yoga Se Hi Hoga! Not Just A Slogan But What New-Age Travellers Are Swearing By
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget