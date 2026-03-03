Holi 2026: 8 Must-Attend Budget Holi Parties In Delhi-NCR, Check Venues And Timings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Holi in Delhi-NCR is never subtle. It’s loud, bright, high-energy, and in 2026, the celebrations promise to be bigger than ever. From rain dance arenas and DJ-led carnivals to Sufi-themed evenings and kid-friendly colour fests, the region is set to transform into a playground of music, food and festive chaos.

Whether you’re after a full-scale music festival vibe or a relaxed family outing with organic colours and curated entertainment, there’s something lined up for every kind of reveler. Here’s your ultimate guide to the most talked-about Holi events across Delhi, Noida and Gurugram.

1. Holi Carnival At Punjabi Bagh Ground

If your idea of Holi involves booming speakers, vibrant organic colours and a crowd that doesn’t hold back, this carnival delivers exactly that. Punjabi Bagh Ground will turn into a high-energy celebration zone, complete with live dhol beats you can feel in your chest and DJ sets designed to keep the momentum soaring. A dedicated rain dance area ensures the festivities never cool down, while unlimited food and drinks keep guests energised throughout the day. Families are welcome, making it suitable for all age groups. Expect performances by DJ Grovvdevv and DJ Beatcrush, adding star power to the celebration.

Date: March 4

March 4 Time: 11:00 AM onwards

11:00 AM onwards Price: INR 499 onwards

2. Holi Haze 4.0 At JLN Stadium

This isn’t just a party, it’s structured like a colour-drenched music festival. Hosted at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate 14), Holi Haze 4.0 raises the scale with multiple stages, powerful sound systems and an audience that arrives ready to dance for hours. Splash zones add to the immersive feel, while curated food stalls serve up festive favourites to balance the high-voltage atmosphere. The expansive venue allows room to move freely, making it ideal for those who enjoy large-format events. If you thrive on festival-style madness with organised chaos, this one belongs on your radar.

Date: March 4

March 4 Time: 11:00 AM onwards

11:00 AM onwards Price: INR 599 onwards

3. Holi Dazzle At Dilli Haat, Pitampura

For those eager to begin celebrations ahead of the main rush, Holi Dazzle offers an early start. Set against the cultural backdrop of Dilli Haat in Pitampura, this event combines DJ music, vibrant flower showers and an upbeat crowd ready to step into festive mode sooner rather than later. The rain dance element keeps the tempo lively, yet the setting allows guests to celebrate at a comfortable pace. It’s an excellent option for anyone looking to ease into Holi rather than dive headfirst into high-intensity revelry.

Date: March 3

March 3 Time: 11:00 AM onwards

11:00 AM onwards Price: INR 199 onwards

4. Holi Dhamal 3.0 At NCR Sports Ground, Noida

Celebrating from the Noida side? Holi Dhamal 3.0 keeps things straightforward and spirited. Hosted at NCR Sports Ground, this gathering focuses on what matters most—desi beats, DJ music, colour play and plenty of open space to dance freely. The spacious venue reduces the cramped feeling common at large-scale events, allowing attendees to enjoy the celebration comfortably. It’s a practical yet lively choice for those who want a vibrant Holi experience without overwhelming crowds.

Date: March 4

March 4 Time: 9:00 AM onwards

9:00 AM onwards Price: INR 499 onwards

5. Holi Bash 2026 At The Cabanas, Gurugram

Blending relaxed charm with festive enthusiasm, Holi Bash at The Cabanas strikes a balance between energy and ease. The rain dance area sets the tone, while DJ sets keep the rhythm flowing throughout the celebration. Traditional touches like thandai enhance the festive mood.

The atmosphere leans cheerful rather than chaotic, making it ideal for groups seeking a lively yet manageable event. If you prefer structured fun with a comfortable environment, this Gurugram celebration checks the right boxes.

Date: March 4

March 4 Time: 10:00 AM onwards

10:00 AM onwards Price: INR 649 onwards

6. Rang-E-Sufi At Delhi Haat, Janakpuri

For a different rhythm altogether, Rang-E-Sufi introduces a soulful spin to Holi festivities. Hosted at Delhi Haat Janakpuri, this event blends traditional colours with live Sufi performances, Punjabi beats and dhol rhythms.

A serene ambience sets it apart from typical high-decibel celebrations. Visitors can also explore flea market stalls while enjoying flower showers and live entertainment. It’s an appealing option for those who want to combine cultural depth with festive vibrancy.

Date: March 4, 2026

March 4, 2026 Time: 4 PM

4 PM Ticket: INR 199 onwards

7. Kidchella At Republic Of Zoofari

Families looking for a child-friendly Holi celebration can consider Kidchella at Republic of Zoofari. Designed specifically for younger guests, this daytime event features vibrant colour play alongside music stages calibrated to comfortable volume levels. Creative décor and playful activity zones ensure children remain engaged beyond colour throwing. The controlled environment makes it easier for parents to relax while their little ones participate safely in the festivities. It’s Holi designed with families in mind.

Date: March 4

March 4 Time: 12 PM onwards

12 PM onwards Price: INR 1,499 onwards

8. Holi Dhamaal 2026 - The 7th Edition Celebration

Set at the International Trade Expo Center in Noida Sector 62, this seventh edition promises a full-scale Holi spectacle. Non-stop DJ music fuels the dance floor, while a massive rain dance arena keeps spirits soaring. The event highlights 100% organic colours, a dedicated food court and live entertainment segments throughout the day. Enhanced security arrangements, including male and female bouncers with administrative support, aim to ensure a safe environment.

Date: March 4, 2026

March 4, 2026 Venue: International Trade Expo Center, Noida Sector 62

International Trade Expo Center, Noida Sector 62 Price: ICR 599 onwards